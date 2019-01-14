

A runner trudges through the snow on a pedestrian bridge in Alexandria, Va. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: On the chilly side, but the sun returns and many Washingtonians get a day off to play in the snow.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Becoming partly sunny. Highs: 35-40.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 20-25.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 40.

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

The weather cooperates today for digging out from the 8 to 12 inches of snow that blanketed the region over the weekend — an impressive storm, indeed! In fact, through Thursday, the weather should be relatively quiet though chilly. By Thursday night we may see a mix of snow and rain before perhaps a more significant episode of wintry weather over the weekend.

Today (Monday): Clouds should decrease some as the day wears on; we’ll call it partly sunny. The fresh snow cover and light winds (5 to 10 mph) from the north keep it chilly, with highs in the mid-30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies and quite cold. Wet, slushy surfaces from melted snow are likely to refreeze, causing icy patches to form overnight. Lows range from 20 to 25. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): We should have a good deal of sunshine and, with temperatures rising to near 40 in the afternoon, some considerable melting. Winds are light from the northwest. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, calm and very cold. Lows range from the upper teens in our colder spots to the mid-20s downtown Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday and Thursday remain chilly but tranquil during the day. Highs are near 40 on Wednesday, with sunshine, and probably holding in the upper 30s on Thursday, with increasing clouds. Thursday morning’s lows dip into the 20s. Confidence: Medium-High

A weak weather system slides through the region Thursday night into Friday, which may begin as some wet snow and sleet, before perhaps changing to light rain. At the moment, this doesn’t look like a big deal but we’ll keep an eye on it. The precipitation should end early Friday with partial clearing in the afternoon. After lows of 30 to 35 Thursday night, highs reach 40 to 45 on Friday. Confidence: Medium

Clouds increase Saturday, with snow, ice and/or rain developing late and continuing through Saturday night and perhaps into Sunday. Highs may reach 40 or so Saturday and drop into the 30s on Sunday. Overnight lows Saturday night should be around freezing. Confidence: Low

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

Snow potential index - 2/10 (↓): Down for now, but might come right back up as we close in on next weekend...gulp.