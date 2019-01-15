

Pedestrians make their way through a snow-covered Franklin Square park on Monday morning. (Robert Miller/The Washington Post)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: Warmer sunshine offers a heartfelt melt.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 40 to 45.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 20 to 29.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Highs: 44 to 49.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Two dry days in a row await us, with sunshine to melt the snow. Weak low pressure arrives Thursday, bringing a chance of rain or snow. Friday clears out, but the weekend is a mess as a big but uncertain storm approaches along with a massive Arctic cold front.

Today (Tuesday): Some morning clouds are possible, but mostly sunny skies should prevail through the afternoon as temperatures return to the lower to middle 40s. Light winds blow from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with lows ranging though the 20s and light breezes. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Mostly sunny skies in the morning and slightly warmer conditions as highs reach into the middle to upper 40s, but some increase in clouds during the afternoon and especially toward the evening. Light breezes mainly blow from the west. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Confidence: High

A LOOK AHEAD

Thursday sees more cloudy skies as highs hold in the middle to upper 30s and some scattered light rain/snow become possible late in the day. Temperatures should be above freezing, so no major frozen accumulation issues exist ... however, out to the west toward the mountains or far-western suburbs could see a coating. Thursday night offers up additional light rain, perhaps mixed with snow, as temperatures hold or dip slightly mainly in the 30s. Again, no accumulation concerns around most of the area, except for maybe the far west to northwest, as temperatures remain on warmer side of the freezing mark. Confidence: Medium

Friday continues some cloudy skies in the morning with possible rain or rain/snow mix around the area into the rush hour (again temperatures remain above freezing), and then skies start to clear toward partly sunny conditions by midday and afternoon, with highs in the 40s to maybe near 50. Friday night looks partly cloudy, with lows in the middle 20s to low 30s. Confidence: Medium

The MLK holiday weekend is a complicated situation as low pressure approaches from the south and then a massive cold front sweeps through from the west. Expectations are subject to change, so keep an eye on updates.

We could see a mix of rain and snow on Saturday at the start of the system by midday or afternoon, then shift to mostly rain Saturday night into early Sunday before a major cold front arrives and changes rain back to snow before ending Sunday. Depending on the timing of the front and the boundary, we could see some accumulating snow at this point. Saturday highs should be in the 40s that hold Saturday night before dropping into the 30s later Sunday morning and then into the cold 20s by afternoon with gusty winds and unpleasant wind chills.

Sunday night looks bitter cold, with lows in the teens and breezy conditions. MLK Monday should have sunshine return, but highs may stay below freezing. Confidence: Low

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least an inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

2/10 (→): Keeping it level for now. Sunday has a chance to deliver some snow along the Arctic front.