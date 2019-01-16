

The high-resolution NAM model shows the possibility of snow or a wintry mix over the D.C. area Thursday night. (StormVistaWxModels.com)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: Partly sunny and only slightly warmer, as our snow cover slowly but steadily slips away.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny. Highs: Low 40s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid-20s to near 30.

Tomorrow: Chance of PM light snow or wintry mix . Highs: Mid-to-upper 30s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

We’ve got an active pattern shaping up tomorrow and into this weekend, and there are signs this is just the beginning of a busy second half of the winter. After a slightly warmer day today, we await the chance of light snow or a wintry mix tomorrow afternoon and night, with some light accumulation possible and maybe some slick spots into Friday morning. The weekend brings another system, much of it rain, but perhaps a brief parting shot of snow on Sunday as an Arctic front sends us into the deep freeze.

Today (Wednesday): We’re only slightly warmer today after another chilly start. Morning temperatures rise through the 20s to near 30, reaching afternoon highs in the low 40s under partly sunny skies, with winds from the west-northwest around 10 mph. So we’re still fairly cold, but should see just enough sun and time above freezing to continue melting our snow cover away. Confidence: High

Tonight: Evening temperatures fall back into the 30s, and most everyone should dip below freezing again overnight, although we should end up several degrees warmer than last night. Look for overnight lows down to the mid-20s to near 30 under partly cloudy skies. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): Our Thursday starts harmless enough with high pressure in control, providing dry weather through the morning hours. But that high pressure helps hold the cold air in place, with highs only heading for the mid-to-upper 30s. And as a system approaches from the west, increasing clouds give way to the chance of light snow during the afternoon. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: The Thursday evening commute could be impacted with a light snow accumulation, but that’s only if steady precipitation arrives early enough. While not definite, we could then see a brief period of moderate snow or wintry mix sometime Thursday night. bringing another chance of a light accumulation with temperatures in the low 30s. Confidence: Low-Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

The precipitation should be over or exiting by early Friday morning, but some slick spots are possible into the Friday morning commute. Skies should turn partly sunny by late morning into afternoon with highs in the 40s. Remaining partly cloudy Friday night with lows in the mid-20s to low 30s. Confidence: Medium

Saturday sees increasing clouds and temperatures rising through the 30s as yet another system approaches from the west. This one should start off as mainly rain Saturday afternoon or evening, with perhaps just a touch of wintry mix at the onset, and the rain could be heavy at times Saturday night into Sunday morning. Increasing winds from the south should warm us into the 40s Saturday night. Confidence: Low-Medium

Sunday shapes up as a volatile weather day. The rain could continue heavy at times during the morning, with breezy winds from the south helping push temperatures to the mid-40s to near 50 early. An Arctic front then blows through around midday, perhaps turning the rain into a brief period of snow before ending, with a light accumulation possible. Behind the front our temperatures crash into the 30s and 20s by the afternoon into evening, as winds blow fiercely from the northwest. Sunday night lows probably bottom in the bitter teens with wind chills in the single digits. Confidence: Low-Medium

Winds gradually diminish but remain breezy on MLK Monday, with plenty of sun, but highs only in the 20s. Yikes! Confidence: Medium

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

3/10 (↑): Thursday night offers the chance of a light accumulation, with another chance as an Arctic front blows through on Sunday.