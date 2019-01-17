

A Capitol reflection, Jan. 16. (Victoria Pickering via Flickr)

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Increasing clouds, light snow possible late. Highs: 33-37

Tonight: Light snow at times, tapering off predawn. Lows: 29-33

Tomorrow: Clearing, light breezes. Highs: 43-47

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Light snow tonight may cause a nuisance and. while the specifics are still fuzzy, so too could the weekend storminess, The dreaded wintry mix is possible on Saturday but it could rather quickly change to rain before causing too many problems. The exception might be in our far northwest areas, where frozen precipitation may accumulate more. The Arctic blast on Sunday has a chance to switch rain back to snow before ending and is guaranteed to chill to the bone.

Today (Thursday): Expect sunshine to be short lived today as clouds increase and thicken as the day progresses. A few flakes of snow may develop in our western areas by late afternoon but little impact is anticipated before sunset. Highs only reach the mid-30s or so. Winds are nearly calm. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: The main band of snow is likely to come through during the evening and overnight hours. As the onset of snow may coincide with the evening commute, especially in our western areas, build in extra time to get home or consider leaving a little early to beat the rush. Some slick spots could develop, especially on untreated roads.

Accumulations should range from a coating southeast of the city, where snow could mix with rain and sleet, to an inch or two northwest. Snow should quickly taper off after midnight but flurries remain possible into the predawn hours. Winds are very light as temperatures hold in the lower 30s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Friday): Any snow ends before dawn but clouds will be hard to shake until late in the day. Winds remain very light. Highs rise to the mid-40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: The calm before the storm holds true with partly cloudy skies and barely a breeze. Lows hold in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Saturday morning clouds thicken quickly. A few spits of snow or sleet could break out late morning but become more likely after noon. Temperatures remain in the low-to-mid 30s. Much of the area looks likely to switch over to a rain/snow/sleet mix fairly quickly and likely to all rain by evening. However, our northwest suburbs could hold on to frozen precipitation much of the day and accumulation of snow and ice is quite possible. From the District south and east accumulation before the rain is currently a low probability but this is not at all set in stone. Warm air threatens to break into the area overnight pushing readings into the 50s especially from the District south. Confidence: Low

Rain showers Sunday morning may briefly switch over to snow before quickly ending as northwest winds push much colder air into the area by midday. A light accumulation is possible if dry air is slow to filter in. Temperatures likely fall through the 30s and into the 20s by around sunset. There is a good chance that skies clear soon enough in the late evening to allow a view of the eclipse of the super moon. Overnight lows range through the teens. Confidence: Low

Monday is sunny but frigid with gusty northwest winds likely to produce wind chills near zero in the morning and highs struggle to reach the low-to-mid 20s. Confidence: Medium

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

5/10 (↑): Light snow tonight has some chance to produce an inch plus there’s a slight risk of a little snow on the front and/or back end of the weekend storm.