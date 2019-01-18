

Cloudy Reflections, Jan. 8, by Carol Jean Stalun via Flickr

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

7/10: A good weather respite day. Mix of sun and clouds, seasonably mild air in the 40s, and not too much wind.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Decreasing clouds. Highs: Near 40 to mid-40s.

Tonight: Slowly increasing clouds. Lows: Upper 20s to mid-30s.

Saturday: Brief mix (especially north and west) to rain. Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s.

Sunday: Turning windy as morning precipitation exits. Highs: 40s diving to 20s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Try to enjoy today’s somewhat bright, calm nature. The next time we see this much sunshine (Monday) it may feel 50 degrees colder, factoring in wind chills. Yep, a bit of a roller coaster weekend, as a mainly-rainstorm moves in. After the rain, bitterly Arctic air is in for a visit.

Today (Friday): Clouds and fog slowly try to dissipate, and we begin to dry out with light westerly breezes. High temperatures should make it into mid-40s, with perhaps some upper 40s slightly possible, especially south of town. Clouds may increase a bit again late afternoon, but we should stay rain-free. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Skies start the evening clear and any breezes calm fairly readily. Only nearer dawn do we see clouds take over again, but we should stay dry all night, at least. Upper 20s to perhaps mid-30s downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): Any morning peeks of sunshine quickly disappear. Non-accumulating spits of snow, graupel, or sleet are possible by late morning into mid-afternoon. Morning temperatures in the low-to-mid 30s rise near 40 by sunset. Except far north and western suburbs--where slight snow and ice accumulation is possible--this is a mainly rain event and any initial mix should change to steadier rain by late afternoon. Confidence: Low-Medium

Tomorrow night: Rain steadiness and intensity continues to increase. Perhaps a couple downpours by midnight. Southeasterly breezes likely push temperatures higher and warmer. Mid-to-upper 40s seem probable near sunrise. Perhaps even some 50s south of town. Confidence: Low-Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Sunday: Early morning precipitation ends fairly quickly. There’s a slight chance that if the rain shield sticks around long enough into the morning as temperatures plummet, a mix to or switch-over to snow could occur before ending. A dusting perhaps? As precipitation ends, northwest winds get our attention, with gusts near 30 mph possible. Sunrise temperatures in the 40s dive toward late afternoon 20s and wind chills in the teens. Confidence: Low-Medium

Sunday night: Slight chance of early snow showers? Otherwise, clouds hang around through mid-evening but we have a decent chance of clear skies as the supermoon eclipse begins nearer midnight. Please bundle up for jarringly arctic air and winds. Evening 20s plummet toward 10 degrees downtown by sunrise. Perhaps single digit low temperatures outside of the Beltway, with wind chills below zero. Confidence: Low-Medium

It’s shockingly cold for Martin Luther King Day Monday but at least we’re sunny while dealing with sub-zero morning wind chill values? High temperatures struggle to get to around 20 degrees in urban areas, perhaps only teens north and west of town. Northwest breezes could gust near 20 mph at times, so realllllly bundle up. Balaclava and/or goggles? Confidence: Medium-High

Sunshine continues into the morning Tuesday but, we’ll have to watch the timing of clouds building, as we get closer. Any breezes will at least stay at/around 10 mph and be out of a warmer, southerly direction. This may help boost high temperatures into the low-to-mid 30s. Still, bundle up for early morning wind chills possibly in the single digits. Confidence: Low-Medium

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

2/10 (↓): Slight chance of a little snow mixing with rainstorm as it starts Saturday, and/or as it ends Sunday/Sunday night.