

At Fort Smallwood Park in Maryland on Sunday, as the sun started to set, the spray from the crashing waves covered the grass with thick ice. (BytheBayPhotos via Flickr)

* Wind chill advisory through 11 a.m. *

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

2/10: Wind chills from below zero to the single digits? That’s a big NOPE.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, windy, very cold. Highs: 20-25.

Tonight: Very cold, breezy. Lows: 6-15.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, calming winds. Highs: 28-33.

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Today will be the coldest day of the winter so far, with bitterly low wind chills. The cold will ease gradually through midweek when it’s rainy and back up near 50 degrees. But then it will cool right back down, with highs in the 30s Friday through the weekend.

Today (Monday): Make sure you wear a lot of layers and hats, gloves and scarves. Wind chills this morning will range from minus-5 to minus-15 and will recover only into the single digits this afternoon. Actual air temperatures will slowly moderate from the low teens to low 20s, but the winds - sustained around 20 mph gusting to 30 to 40 mph - will be brutal. The sunshine isn’t going to make things feel much better. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Teeth-chattering cold will be felt this evening as temperatures fall back into the teens and wind chills slip back to near zero. Overnight, under clear skies, lows will range from the high single digits in our colder spots to the mid-teens or so downtown. Winds are from northwest around 10 mph, with some higher gusts - especially early on. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Mercifully, the wind will relax but, even so, it will be a very cold day. Even with sunshine, highs will stay below freezing in most spots, maybe touching 33 or 34 degrees from the District to the southeast. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Some increasing high clouds and not as cold. As light winds from the south filter in, temperatures may even rise a bit overnight, with evening lows in the 20s increasing to near freezing by morning. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Clouds will increase Wednesday with rain developing between the midmorning and early afternoon hours. Rain then will continue intermittently through Thursday morning. Some gradual clearing is then possible Thursday afternoon. Highs both days will be near 50, with lows in the 40s. Confidence: Medium

A cold pattern will return Thursday night through the weekend, with highs mostly in the 30s and lows in the 20s. It will be dry more often that not, but we cannot rule out some snow showers Friday. There’s an outside chance of some snow developing by late Sunday but you’ll want to check back to see whether this threat sticks. Confidence: Low-Medium

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least one inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

2/10 (→): It seems like the next window to watch for snow will be around a week from now (Sunday-Monday), but there is a slight chance it will be earlier (late Thursday-Friday).