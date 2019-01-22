

Three deer in the snow on Saturday.

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

4/10: A frigid morning, but calmer winds and a sunny view win a digit or two.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 30-35

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows: 24-30

Tomorrow: Rain by afternoon. Highs: 46-52

FORECAST IN DETAIL

The ascent out of the freezer begins today as winds finally settle and sunshine brings temperatures to the low 30s. Another storm generates a surge of warmer weather and rain on Wednesday and Thursday before taking a dive on Friday and the weekend. We are watching a possible coastal winter storm Sunday night into Monday.

Today (Tuesday): The early-morning chill has less of a bite thanks to calmer winds, but it’s still quite cold until sunshine brings temperatures into the low to middle 30s this afternoon. Winds are very light in the morning, becoming calm by afternoon. Confidence: High

Tonight: Increasing clouds overnight with temperatures holding fairly steady in the middle 20s to right around 30 in the city. Light winds blow from the south. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Cloudy skies rule the day as temperatures lift through the 40s and light rain develops by the afternoon. Light winds blow from the south at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-high

Tomorrow night: Rain continues and temperatures trend warmer with late-night levels reaching the lower to maybe even middle 50s. Light winds mainly from the south. Confidence: Medium-high

A LOOK AHEAD

Thursday kicks off with a warm morning as temperatures stick in the 50s, but moderate to maybe heavy rain rolls through the area before a midday cold front clears out the rain, drops temperatures into the 40s, and may even offer some breaks of sunshine as the winds pick up again. Rainfall from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday midday should total around 0.5 to 1.25 inches. Temperatures should fall into the 30s by early evening with overnight lows in the 20s that feel colder due to windy conditions at times. Confidence: Medium

Friday feels more like winter again with partly sunny skies, breezy conditions, highs in the 30s to around 40 and a chance of a snow shower or flurry. Friday night runs colder with lows in the middle teens to middle 20s. Confidence: Medium

The weekend continues to run cold with mostly sunny skies on Saturday, partly cloudy Saturday night, increasing clouds Sunday, and a chance for snow Sunday night (a coastal storm could get close enough to affect our area). Highs range around 40 on Saturday, lows mainly in the 20s Saturday night and then slightly warmer 40s on Sunday. Confidence: Medium, except low for Sunday night concern

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

2/10 (→): Watching the potential for snow on Sunday night into early Monday