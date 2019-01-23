

The "Super Wolf Moon" rises over the District on Sunday. (Michael Coffman via Flickr)

6/10: Perhaps a generous score for a rather run-of-the-mill winter day, but the bar is low coming out of the early-week deep freeze.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, afternoon shower? Highs: Upper 30s to mid-40s.

Tonight: Evening shower? Overnight rain. Temps: Rising into upper 40s to low 50s.

Tomorrow: Morning rain, ending midday. Temps: 50s early, then falling through 40s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

We’re rid of the teens and single-digit wind chills for a few days at least, but still on the cold side today with plenty of clouds. The bulk of the rain should hold off until tonight, when it could be heavy at times through tomorrow morning. Briefly milder temperatures tonight into tomorrow turn colder again tomorrow night into the weekend, with Friday night lows returning to the frigid teens to near 20.

Today (Wednesday): High pressure centered offshore and our next system approaching from the west combine for a slightly milder flow from the south. After a significantly less frigid start in the 20s to near 30, temperatures rise into the upper 30s to mid-40s this afternoon under partly to mostly cloudy skies, with winds from the south around 10 mph. Can’t rule out a spotty afternoon shower or two, but most of the rain looks to hold off until late tonight. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: A few scattered showers are possible during the evening, with the main slug of rain moving in from west to east around or after midnight. The rain could be heavy at times overnight, as a continued breeze from the south lifts temperatures into the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Thursday): The rain continues heavy at times through the morning, before exiting to the east during the early to mid-afternoon and giving way to some afternoon breaks in the clouds. Morning temperatures peak in the 50s before a midday cold front clears out the rain and drops us back through the 40s, as winds turn breezy from the northwest. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Temperatures trend colder again, although it’s not the frigid stuff of earlier in the week. Lows drop into the 20s with partly cloudy skies and a snow shower possible. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Colder air settles back in Friday with highs only in the mid- to upper 30s despite partly to mostly sunny skies. A snow shower remains possible as winds turn breezy again from the west-northwest. A reinforcing shot of cold air arrives Friday night with lows back into the frigid range, bottoming in the teens to near 20. That sets the stage for a partly sunny and cold Saturday with highs in the 30s, followed by Saturday night lows in the 20s. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday sees a light flow develop from the south, which helps temperatures warm slightly. But it’s still on the cold side overall, with increasing clouds and highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s. Just a chance of a rain or snow shower. Confidence: Medium

2/10 (→): Hard to pinpoint a specific threat, but it’s smart to keep the SPI at a low simmer, given the cold pattern and a bit of a stormy signal the first half of next week.