* Flood watch 4 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday | Wind advisory 4 a.m. to noon Thursday *

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

4/10: A wave of heavy morning rain ends just as colder air descends. The snow gods are not our friends.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Rain, heavy at times, ending early afternoon. Strong winds. Highs: 54 to 58 early, then falling.

Tonight: Mostly clear; gusty winds diminish. Lows: 23 to 29

Tomorrow: Partly sunny and breezy. Flurry? Highs: 36 to 40

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Rain and gusty winds make for a miserable morning. It clears out quickly in the afternoon, but cold air comes rushing back in before it can be enjoyed. Wintry cold is back for the weekend, but mainly sunny skies and calmer conditions make it bearable.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Thursday): Widespread showers dominate the morning, with a heavy band or two of rain potentially leading to localized flooding. Rain totals for much of the area top out around an inch, with locally heavier amounts possible. Strong south winds (gusting over 40 mph in some showers) pose visibility problems for drivers and umbrella nightmares for walkers.

By afternoon, skies will already be clearing as gusty winds shift to come from the northwest. Highs occur early in the morning in the mid- to upper 50s and are likely to fall to the upper 30s by sunset. Confidence: Medium-High



Rainfall forecast through Thursday from National Weather Service. (PivotalWeather.com)

Tonight: Mostly clear skies aid rising moon-watching in the evening and viewing the rising duo of Venus and Jupiter in the predawn. Northwest winds start the evening gusting to 20 mph but gradually calm through the night. Overnight lows range through the 20s, but it feels like the teens with the breeze. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Friday): Most of the day should be at least partly sunny, but we can’t rule out a few passing snow showers or flurries — especially around late morning to early afternoon. Northwest winds pick back up, gusting to 20 mph. Highs are mainly in the upper 30s to about 40 downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Mainly clear skies and calming winds allow temperatures to drop quickly. Lows bottom out in the teens in most areas, staying in the low 20s inside the Beltway. Confidence: High

A LOOK AHEAD

Saturday has plenty of sun, but temperatures struggle to recover, with most areas only seeing highs in the low to mid-30s. Winds are light during the day and calm at night. Lows should range through the 20s. Confidence: Medium-High

Temperatures moderate a bit on Sunday as the heart of the arctic air pulls north and allows highs to climb into the low to mid-40s. Clouds pop up as the day warms, but sunshine still has the upper hand. Partly cloudy skies continue through the night, with lows in the mid- to upper 20s and low 30s downtown. Confidence: Medium

Monday is partly sunny and a little warmer, with highs mainly in the mid-40s. Confidence: Medium-High

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least an inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

1/10 (↓): The next chance of measurable snow is about a week off, at least.