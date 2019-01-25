

Four Mile Run Trail in Arlington is shown Wednesday. (Erinn Shirley via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: Could be even windier? “Conversational snow” showers and flurries may keep things festively wintry without impact. Sunshine as well!

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Breezy. Snow showers/flurries? Highs: mid-30s to bout 40.

Tonight: Clear. Dying wind. Lows: teens to low 20s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs: mid-30s to about 40.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs: upper 30s to lower 40s.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

It’s a bit chilly as we end our week and head into the weekend, but at least we turn slightly milder each day through Tuesday. After that, real chill and serious Arctic air seems poised to arrive — perhaps try to enjoy some of this somewhat benign weather while we have it?

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Friday): More sun than clouds, but they could bubble up at times, especially midday into mid-afternoon. Even a few snow showers or flurries are possible during some of this atmospheric “bubbling-up” as the morning sunshine heats the ground and percolation gets going thanks to very cold air aloft. Westerly wind gusts of 15 to 25 mph are possible. Mid-30s to about 40 degrees may be as high as we get. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Skies should remain mostly clear and winds mercifully calm after sunset. This combination allows temperatures to easily decline, because we have very dry air around as well (think of it as a cold desert). Low temperatures by just before dawn may get into the teens outside of the Beltway, perhaps low 20s inside the Beltway. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast into next week...

Tomorrow (Saturday): Should have bright skies, even amid any periodic cloud cover that’s possible. High temperatures may try again to get into the mid-30s to about 40 — but there is a chance they struggle, staying a couple degrees cooler than Friday. At least southerly breezes are at or under 10 mph. Better than Friday’s wind chills! Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Only a few periodic light breezes and clouds passing by. Most of the region bottoms out in the 20s, perhaps about 30 degrees downtown. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Sunday: Up a slight notch in temperatures, as we perhaps approach the upper 30s and lower 40s. Yes, we still have that pesky chance of clouds popping up, but it shouldn’t be totally overcast. Sunshine should still get a say. Winds are lighter. Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: One or two rain showers or sprinkles may be around. If so, they should move out by late evening, and take most of the clouds along with them. Mid-20s are possible in the colder spots, with low 30s in the warmest areas near urban centers. Confidence: Low-Medium

Sunshine should dominate for much of Monday before clouds possibly increase nearer sunset. High temperatures may manage the low to mid-40s, but northwest breezes near 10 mph could keep it feeling like the 30s for most of the day. Confidence: Medium

“Transition Tuesday” may be what we end up calling it, as we may approach 50 degrees before plummeting colder into the evening and overnight. The exact timing of this arctic front is still to be determined as we get closer, but it looks like a cloudy day with a chance or rain showers. Rain showers or evening periods of rain could change over to some snow as it ends? Accumulation odds are not huge at this time. Confidence: Low-Medium

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least an inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

2/10 (↑): Some rain around as the cold air arrives Tuesday. It may change to a little snow as it ends. Worth watching.