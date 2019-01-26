

Sunrise at Little Seneca Lake in Germantown on Friday. (Xavier Ascanio/Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: No major weekend storm system! A big plus. Not much different than Friday.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Occasional cloudiness. Highs: Near 40 to mid-40s.

Tonight: Partly to mostly clear. Lows: Mid-20s to around 30.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. Shower? Highs: Mid-40s to near 50.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

We’ve got a relatively dry weekend on tap, which is something to be thankful about these days around here. It’ll be fairly mild as well, so it might be a good time to get any of those outdoor projects that have been sitting around on the move. Before a piece of the polar vortex arrives next week, it’s mostly tranquil and not too chilly.

Today (Saturday): A relatively decent Saturday is on tap. We could see some cloudier moments, but sun should tend to win out on average. High temperatures reach the near 40 to mid-40s zone, which is not too far from normal for late January. Winds are out of the south and southwest around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Skies should tend to clear out compared to the day. With those clear skies and light winds, temperatures have no trouble falling below freezing. Lows are from about 23 to 30 area-wide. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): Clouds may be more numerous than today, but we should still see plenty of sun as well. Highs are a notch higher than today, with readings mainly in the mid-40s to near 50. A passing shower can’t be ruled out in the afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: A shower remains possible into the evening, just don’t bet too heavily on seeing any rain. Clouds are somewhat slow to depart as a cold front moves by. Lows are mainly in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Temperatures are knocked back a bit on Monday behind that weak cold front. It should be quite a clear day as well well. Highs head for the mid-40s or so. Confidence: Medium

Tuesday starts off mild out ahead of the Arctic blast, but change is racing our way. Under partly sunny skies, highs rise to the mid-40s or around 50. Enjoy it, much colder air is to come by late in the day into evening. Some rain associated with the Arctic front may change to snow as we get into evening, and if it does it’s not impossible we pick up some accumulation. Too early for details, but should get a better idea soon. Confidence: Medium

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

3/10 (↑): Rain to accumulating snow rarely comes together easily here, but the Tuesday/Tuesday night setup is one way to make it happen. Plenty of time for changes.