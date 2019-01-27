

An icy sunrise yesterday near the Capitol. (Mark Andre via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

8/10: Dry and milder is welcome on the weekend, especially with the looming Arctic blast.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, milder. Highs: Upper 40s to near 50.

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy, colder. Lows: Mid-to-upper 20s.

Tomorrow: Turning mostly sunny. Highs: Low 40s.

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

More Arctic air and a chance of snow is on its way, but you wouldn’t know it taking a stroll outdoors today. In fact, it’s rather comfortable by afternoon, with just enough sun to send temperatures toward 50 degrees! Thank goodness we can enjoy it on a weekend, as it turns colder tomorrow and then downright frigid midweek, with a burst of snow possible late Tuesday.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Sunday): Not a bad day all things considered. Ahead of an approaching cold front, southerly flow brings a milder end to the weekend. The only detractor is a bit more cloudiness, but we should still see some partly sunny skies, with just a chance of a stray shower. Enjoy afternoon highs rising to the upper 40s to near 50, with midday winds around 10-15 mph from the southwest. Confidence: High

Tonight: The cold front should come through dry during the early evening despite mostly cloudy skies. Light winds then come from the north behind the front, with mostly to partly cloudy skies through the night. Expect overnight lows in the mid-to-upper 20s. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through midweek...

Tomorrow (Monday): Skies turn mostly sunny for our Monday as we turn cooler, although far milder than what’s to come. Daytime highs head for the low 40s with light winds, from the northeast during the morning and southeast by afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Clouds increase as our next big weather-maker approaches, with a rain or snow shower possible in our west and northwest suburbs toward morning. Overnight lows drop back to the low-to-mid 30s. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

An Arctic front closes in Tuesday with a few light rain or snow showers possible into the afternoon, as highs reach the 40s under mostly cloudy skies. But as the front arrives, a band of rain changing to snow seems likely to sweep through late afternoon into evening, as temperatures plummet into the 30s and 20s. If the cold air arrives fast enough, and if the snow is heavy enough, then some accumulation is possible. We’re watching closely to see if all this might happen early enough to impact the PM rush. Whatever falls is at risk for a hard freeze, with Tuesday night lows down to the mid-teens to low 20s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Wednesday starts frigid and stays there. A stiff wind from the west adds to the fun, gusting to near 30 mph as temperatures hover in the 20s. Factoring in the wind, it may feel like the single digits and teens most of the day, with partly cloudy skies and a flurry or snow shower possible. This Arctic blast aims to stick around a bit, with Wednesday night lows looking like the single digits to low teens, and Thursday highs only in the 20s again. Confidence: Medium

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

3/10 (→): A burst of snow starting to look likely late Tuesday with an Arctic front coming through. Still a question of how heavy the snow, and how fast temperatures drop to near or below freezing.

Dan Stillman contributed to this forecast.