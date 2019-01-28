

The Washington Monument reflects in the icy Tidal Basin on Saturday. (George Jiang via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: A chilly but sunny winter day. It looks good compared to the next several days.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 40.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows: Near 30.

Tomorrow: Rain in the afternoon changing to snow. Highs: 35 to 40.

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

It’s a very active week weather-wise starting Tuesday afternoon and evening, when rain changes to snow and temperatures tumble. Roads could turn very icy. Arctic air then builds over the region into Thursday, which is likely to be the coldest day of the winter so far. Temperatures finally begin to moderate over the weekend.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Monday): No concerns about today — the quietest weather day of the workweek. We’ll have sunshine and seasonably cold temperatures — with highs near 40. Winds are variable and mostly light. Confidence: High

Tonight: Clouds begin to increase late tonight ahead of the approaching arctic cold front. Winds from the southeast ahead of the front (about 5 to 10 mph) keep temperatures from falling too much, with lows near freezing downtown and upper 20s in our colder areas. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Tuesday): The morning commute should be problem-free with just cloudy skies, but you might want to think about telecommuting or planning an early exit. Rain develops between late morning and early afternoon, but fairly quickly mixes with and changes to snow from west to east (some of our colder areas may see just snow and no rain). Highs range from the mid-30s in our colder areas to near 40 downtown. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Snow is likely during the evening, with temperatures falling below freezing throughout the region. Accumulations of an inch or two seem likely (more details coming later today). The snow should end between 7 and 11 p.m. from west to east, but temperatures continue dropping through the 20s causing untreated and wet areas to freeze solid. Lows range from upper teens in our colder areas to the low 20s downtown. Winds from northwest increase, gusting over 20 mph. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Variably cloudy, windy, and cold on Wednesday with scattered snow showers — which could add a dusting or coating on top of what falls Tuesday evening in some areas. Highs are near 30. It turns extremely cold at night with gusty winds. Lows range from near zero in our colder areas to about 10 downtown. Wind chills fall below zero throughout the region. Confidence: Medium

Thursday is probably the coldest day of winter so far. After starting off in the single digits in many areas, highs struggle to hit 20 despite sunshine. Wind chills hover in the single digits all day. Clear, calm but frigid at night, with lows near zero in our colder areas and 10 to 15 downtown. Confidence: Medium

Still cold Friday and Saturday, but not as brutal as Thursday. Highs are near 30 Friday (after lows in the single digits and teens) and 35 to 40 Saturday (after lows in the teens and 20s). Both days should be mostly dry although there’s an outside chance of some snow showers on Friday. Confidence: Medium

By Sunday, we start to thaw out, with highs well into the 40s after lows in the 20s to low 30s. Confidence: Medium

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least one inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

6/10 (↑): Chances for Tuesday afternoon/evening snow have increased. An inch or two seems like a decent bet followed by rapid freeze.