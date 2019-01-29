

*Winter weather advisory this afternoon and evening*

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

3/10: Complicated precipitation situation precedes polar pain.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Rain/snow to snow. Highs: 35 to 42.

Tonight: Evening snow, breezy, colder. Lows: 15 to 23.

Tomorrow: Variable clouds, snow showers. Highs: 28 to 32.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Wintry mix, rain and snow are in the forecast today as a big cold front cuts our way. Exercise caution and give yourself more time for travel, especially later this afternoon and evening. The cold air arrives tonight, and the worst of it hits by Thursday. Friday features some snow showers, and a gradual warming trend begins this weekend as we say hi to February.

Today (Tuesday): A wintry mix of sleet, snow and rain possible this morning as temperatures lift into the 30s to low 40s for highs under mostly cloudy skies. Rain changes to snow during the afternoon as temperatures drop below freezing, which could create slippery road and sidewalk conditions where surfaces are untreated. Total snow accumulation ranges from just a coating to two inches in the immediate D.C. area and between one and three inches north of the city and toward Baltimore. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Untreated roads and sidewalks could be icy. Temperatures fall into the 20s and even down to the mid- and upper teens in the outer suburbs toward dawn, but stronger winds from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts will make the wind chills worst (single digits and teens). Confidence: Medium



Snowfall forecast for Jan. 29. (Capital Weather Gang)

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Variable sky conditions provide some sunny and cloudy periods with some snow showers midday or afternoon (dusting possible). Highs only get up to about the freezing mark, but it’ll feel like 20s or even teens at times because of winds that increase from 10 to 15 mph in the morning to 15 to 20 mph with higher gusts in the afternoon. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Brutal cold visits with breezy to gusty winds amplifying the impact of already very low temperatures under mostly clear skies. Lows by dawn range from near zero in the western to northwestern suburbs to about 10 degrees in the city, marking the coldest morning so far this winter. Wind chills run below zero (dress very, very warmly if you need to be out) as winds blow from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts. Confidence: Medium-high

A LOOK AHEAD

Thursday continues very cold conditions under mostly sunny skies and still some breezy weather. Highs only range through the 20s. Thursday night sees some increase in clouds with lows ranging from about 10 to 20. Confidence: Medium-high

Friday aims for mostly cloudy skies with scattered snow showers, with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. Friday night should see partly cloudy skies with lows in the middle teens to low 20s. Confidence: Medium

The first weekend of February features a groundhog update on Saturday as we slowly moderate from the severe cold. Both Saturday and Sunday should be mostly with highs in the 30s Saturday and then 40s to maybe near 50 Sunday. Lows Saturday night range from the upper teens to the 20s. Confidence: Medium

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least an inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

7/10 (↑): Reasonable risk for an inch today, and we’re watching for more snow showers on Friday.