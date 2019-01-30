

A tour group from Trinity Presbyterian School from Montgomery, Ala., tours the Lincoln Memorial as moderate to heavy snow moves over the Washington region Tuesday. (Photo by Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

* Wind advisory 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. | School closings and delays | Snow totals from National Weather Service *

2/10: Highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s not so bad, right? But gusty afternoon winds add a biting chill, with maybe a few snow showers to set the mood.

Today: Cold and windy, a few snow showers? Highs: Upper 20s to mid-30s (wind chills: teens to low 20s).

Tonight: Bitter cold. Lows: Near 0 to near 10 (wind chills: near to below zero),

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, frigid. Highs: Low-to-mid 20s (wind chills: sub-zero to teens).

Well this is fun, isn’t it? Today isn’t crazy cold temperature-wise, but features a biting chill as winds turn increasingly gusty, not to mention the chance of a few snow showers. The worst of this cold blast arrives tonight into tomorrow with single-digit lows and sub-zero wind chills (at least we’re not looking at minus-50 wind chills like Chicago). Friday trends slightly warmer but with another chance of light snow, before a more notable warming trend this weekend.

Today (Wednesday): The truly bitter blast isn’t here quite yet. But it’s still a cold winter day with morning temperatures rising into and through the 20s--watch out for icy spots--and afternoon highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s. Winds crank up by afternoon, gusting to near 45 mph from the west-southwest, with wind chills holding in the teens to low 20s. Partly sunny morning skies turn mostly cloudy late morning into the afternoon, when a few snow showers could put down a quick coating in spots. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Winds should be from the northwest by evening, remaining breezy as skies turn mostly clear. The bitter cold and dry air pour in as evening temperatures drop like a rock through the 20s and teens. Most spots should see lows in the single digits, maybe all the way down to near zero in our coldest north and west suburbs, and perhaps holding up near 10 degrees downtown. Winds diminish overnight, but still just enough of a breeze to produce wind chills near or below zero. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): We’ve got plenty of school delays again, and perhaps some cancellations, as morning temperatures struggle through the single digits and teens. A relatively light breeze, around 10 mph from the west, is enough to keep wind chills in the single digits to below zero through the morning. Low-to-mid 20s is about the best we can do for afternoon highs despite mostly sunny skies, with the lingering breeze keeping wind chills in the teens and single digits. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Increasing clouds should prevent us from getting quite as cold as tonight. But we’re still talking very chilly lows ranging from near 10 to near 20. Winds should be very light, but even a slight breeze may push wind chills down to the single digits outside the city. Confidence: Medium-High

Friday skies are mostly cloudy as a bit of energy approaches from the west, perhaps producing a midday period of light snow. If there’s any accumulation, it shouldn’t be more than a dusting to an inch the way it looks now. Anything that falls would stick, though, with highs in the mid-20s to low 30s. Partly cloudy Friday night with lows in the mid-teens to low 20s. Confidence: Low-Medium

High pressure dominates Saturday into Saturday night, with partly to mostly clear skies and light winds. Saturday highs should reach in the mid-30s to low 40s, before Saturday night lows fall back into the 20s. Sunday should continue partly to mostly sunny with warmer highs in the 40s to near 50. Confidence: Medium-High

3/10 (↓): A few snow showers possible today, and maybe a bit of light snow Friday. At the moment, neither seems to have much more than coating potential.