

Pedestrians facing frigid temperatures cross K Street NW on Wednesday in Washington. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

2/10: Just enough breeze to add pain to the deep freeze, with air so dry it makes you wheeze.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs: 22 to 26 (wind chills: sub-zero rising to teens).

Tonight: Increasing clouds, calming winds. Lows: teens.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, snow showers or flurries possible. Highs: 30 to 34.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

This day is best viewed from indoors, but if you are out, bundle up! Hopefully this is the worst that winter throws at us. Friday’s snow chances look anemic. The good news is temperatures recover to normal levels by Saturday and don’t slow down with a run at 60 degrees early next week! So hang in there; help is on the way.

Today (Thursday): Single digits greet early risers with enough of a west wind to make it feel below zero. Sunny skies are of limited benefit as highs are stuck in the low to mid-20s, with wind chills to make it feel about 10 degrees colder. Beware of static electricity; this air is dry! Confidence: High

Tonight: Increasing clouds help to keep temperatures from dropping off as rapidly, but that still translates into lows in the teens. Calming winds keep it from feeling any worse than it already is. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Friday): Clouds dominate the day, and there is just enough energy out there to trigger a few snow showers or flurries. At this point it looks as though more than a coating is a stretch. The best chance of any accumulation will be in the mountains to our west and northwest and into northern Maryland. Highs struggle to reach the low 30s. Breezes are very light from the east. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Clouds only slowly dissipate, helping to slow the temperature slide, but lows still reach the upper teens to low 20s in most areas. Winds are nearly calm. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Saturday dawns with clearing skies, likely to scare local groundhogs back into their burrows and portend more winter to come (but the next few days will not bear that out). Highs are mainly in the low to mid-40s. Overnight lows are in the mid- to upper 20s but low 30s downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

Temperatures continue a steady climb on Sunday, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s and lows ranging through the 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Monday keeps the warming trend safely intact, with highs in the low to mid-50s as long as clouds are slow to increase in the afternoon. Confidence: Medium

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least an inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

1/10 (↓): Accumulating snow chances have dwindled for Friday, and a big warm-up next week ends snow chances ... for now.