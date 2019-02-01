* Winter weather advisory until 3 p.m. | Announced school delays and closings *

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

5/10: Snow lovers rejoice; commuters recoil? Some snow plus very cold temperatures. Take it slow in the AM, and bundle up!

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Periods of morning snow possible. Highs: mid-20s to near 30.

Tonight: Clearing, dying breezes. Lows: around 20 to mid-20s.

Saturday: Fairly sunny, slight breeze. Highs: 40s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs: 50s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

It’s a good morning to stay aware of the weather. Even if we see just snow showers and/or a period of light snow, it’s been cold enough that anything will stick. Please commute slowly and safely! Fortunately, it won’t hang around too long into the day, so the drive home should be much easier. Plus, there’s a bit of a warming trend ahead.

Today (Friday): Developing this morning, snow showers and even a few periods of snow are a good bet through midday or early afternoon. This may coat much of the region. A dusting to an inch is likely most spots, but more than that is possible north and northwest. High temperatures may struggle to hit 30 degrees downtown — most of the region probably stays stuck in the 20s. Light easterly breezes help bring in a hint of moisture off the Chesapeake Bay and the Atlantic, assisting in the cloud cover that may last until late afternoon as well. Confidence: Medium



The snow forecast for Friday. (Capital Weather Gang) (PivotalWeather.com)

Tonight: Skies continue to slowly clear, and any light evening breezes calm down by midnight. Low temperatures in the teens to perhaps the mid-20s are probable. We may steady out by late evening and stay in this still-chilly temperature range for most of the night. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): Skies continue to clear and may reveal mostly sunny conditions for much of the day. Groundhogs could be seeing shadows! High temperatures in the low to mid-40s appear likely, but a few spots in the upper 40s can’t be ruled out, especially with breezes picking up out of the (warmer) southerly direction by afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: A mix of clouds and stars. Temperatures may only slowly creep down to the freezing (32-degree) mark before dawn downtown. Outside of the Beltway, colder spots could still see some upper 20s. Scant but occasional southwesterly breezes are possible — celebrate their help getting the dew points back up near 30 degrees. We may need the humidifiers and moisturizer just a little less. Confidence: Medium-High



Ice forms in and around the Tidal Basin on Thursday in Washington. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

A LOOK AHEAD

Sunday: Another notch higher we go in our warming trend, with 50s possible throughout the region. Skies may have a mix of clouds with sunshine, but it should stay bright enough to enjoy the day — and shake off any additional seasonal affective Disorder you may have suffered from our recent outbreak of Arctic air. Light but steady southerly breezes may continue. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday night: Could stay clear for the most part. Light southeasterly breezes may die down nearly completely. If they do go calm, we could see some upper 20s outside of the Beltway, with mid-30s downtown. Confidence: Medium

Sunshine may dominate much of Monday as temperatures continue to warm. Upper 50s to low 60s are possible. Southerly breezes near 10 mph continue to pump in moist, milder air from the Gulf of Mexico. It may start to feel like more than a thaw! Confidence: Medium

Even warmer 60s are possible Tuesday, but some clouds mixing in with the sunshine can’t be ruled out. Moist dew points above 50 degrees may create a sense of wintry “mugginess” to our Arctic-acclimated bodies, as increased amounts of water vapor move in ahead of our next cold front. Can’t rule out a stray shower or even a line of quick thundershowers, either. Confidence: Low-Medium

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least an inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

5/10 (↑): Good chance of a coating to an inch around the region Friday. After that, the SPI may take a rest.