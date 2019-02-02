

A couple walks through a snow-covered alley in northeast Washington D.C. on Feb. 1. Light snow and low temperatures arrived early Friday morning. (Photo by Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: A standard early-February kind of day. Sunshine and little wind are both nice additions.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 40 to mid-40s.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid-20s to near freezing.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Highs: Mid-40s to around 50.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Other than some patchy fog this morning, and remaining slick spots from yesterday, the days ahead might almost feel like a spring preview. Today not as much as the rest, but the sunshine should feel good. No major storms are around for the time being either. Good news for Super Bowl Sunday festivities, and any others in the days to come.

Today (Saturday): After all those stormy weekends of late, getting two in a row without one is a nice treat. We “warm” up compared to recent days, although only to near normal for the time of year. It’ll be quite sunny, though, as highs rise to around 40 in the cool spots and the mid-40s in the mild ones. Winds are light from the south. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Skies remain largely clear and winds are rather light. This is a good recipe for cooling, although somewhat higher dew points will keep readings from plummeting. Lows are mainly in the mid-20s to around freezing. Winds are nearly calm most of the night. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): It’s a lot like today overall, although this air mass is stagnating which is usually a way to warm things up further. There is some question as to cloud cover, so I’ll stay conservative for now with the numbers. Mid-40s to around 50 seems good. If we end up totally sunny, near or above 50 might be more likely area-wide. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: We’ll see partly to mostly clear conditions through the night. Temperatures are up slightly, with lows mainly in the upper 20s to mid-30s. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Partly cloudy skies persist into Monday. We should see a more legitimate surge of mild air as southerly winds go to work. Highs should head for the 50s. Where exactly in that range might still need to be determined but mid-to-upper seems possible. Confidence: Medium

On Tuesday, a storm system is passing to our north. It’ll eventually drag a cold front through the area, but perhaps not until after we reach 60 or higher for highs. I know I won’t be complaining if that happens! There is a slight shower chance late day as the front moves through. Confidence: Medium

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

1/10 (↓): There might be a few flakes on the front end of a storm late week. Kind of a reach for our snowiest time of year!