

Light snow falls in D.C. on Friday. (John Sonderman via Flickr)

8/10: Not having to put on the heavy coat to go outside is a nice break, as the weekend continues to warm.

Today: Partly sunny, milder. Highs: Mid-40s to mid-50s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: Low-to-mid 30s.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny and mild. Highs: 50s.

Winter begins to do an about-face today, as temperatures trend noticeably warmer today through Tuesday. We’re talking 50s and maybe even 60s during this three-day stretch, before more seasonable conditions return midweek, with rain chances on the increase as well.

Today (Sunday): Some patchy fog is possible early, and skies are a bit cloudier than yesterday, but we should still see some periods of sun. We’ll go with “partly sunny" for the official word. The warming trend continues, though, and any leftover snow should dwindle by afternoon. Highs aim generally for the upper 40s to low 50s, but could stall in the mid-40s with more clouds, or reach the mid-50s with more sun. Winds are light from the southeast. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies remain through the overnight, and we’re still looking at lows near or below freezing, in the low-to-mid 30s. With a lingering onshore flow from the southeast, some areas of fog are possible during the early-morning hours, maybe even a touch of freezing fog in our colder outer suburbs. So check your footing in the morning for a few slick spots, especially if you were out late bird spotting for the annual Superb Owl migration. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Monday): Skies remain partly sunny to start the work week, and we add on a few degrees as well. Afternoon highs should rise into the 50s, with light winds from the south-southeast. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: As low pressure passes well to our north, its trailing cold front approaches from the west, bringing us partly to mostly cloudy skies and perhaps a few spotty light showers. With mild-ish overnight lows in the upper 30s to mid-40s, anything frozen is not really a concern. Confidence: Medium-High

The front comes through on Tuesday but cooler air is slow to arrive, so we’ll see another jump in temperatures. We could be talking long-sleeve shirt weather, as increasing sunshine pushes highs to the upper 50s to mid-60s! Light winds turn northerly Tuesday night, ushering in somewhat cooler air with lows dropping back into the 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Wednesday may start mostly sunny, but should see increasing clouds as a warm front extends into the region. A few showers could approach from the west later in the afternoon as highs reach the mid-to-upper 40s, about 15 degrees cooler than Tuesday, but right back round normal for this time of year. Confidence: Medium

1/10 (→): The American model shows a bit of a stormy signal somewhere in the Mid-Atlantic around next Saturday, but no support from other models yet.