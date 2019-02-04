

Beautiful sunrise in Old Town, Alexandria, Feb. 3. (Carol Jean Stalun via Flickr)

* Code orange air quality alert Monday: unhealthy for sensitive groups *

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: 55 on Feb. 4? Take it and run with it!

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Fog early, then partly sunny. Highs: 50-55.

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy. Small shower chance. Lows: 40-45.

Tomorrow: Becoming partly sunny, unseasonably mild. Highs: 60-65.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Winter takes a pause through Friday, and conditions more closely resemble March or early spring. Until the weekend, when it turns colder, highs most days reach at least 50. Several days have a chance to top 60. It’s dry more often than not, allowing ample opportunity to enjoy the mild temperatures.

Today (Monday): Areas of fog are likely this morning but by late morning sun should be breaking out in most areas. Temperatures rapidly respond by reaching 50 or so by midday — with some low to mid-50s during the afternoon. Winds are light. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: A weak front approaches overnight, increasing clouds and introducing a slight chance of a shower, mainly north and northwest of Washington after midnight. Light winds from the south ahead of the front mean relatively mild overnight temperatures, with lows ranging from 40 to 45. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Skies become partly sunny and it’s quite mild. Highs aim for the low 60s or so, which are about 20 degrees above normal. A cool front passes late in the afternoon, but it’s too late to temper the warmup. Winds start to come in from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Partly to mostly cloudy and a little cooler as lows fall back to 35 to 40. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Mostly cloudy and not as mild on Wednesday, but high temperatures are still above normal, ranging from 45 to 50. Showers are possible Wednesday evening and overnight, but temperatures hold more or less steady in the 40s thanks to a passing warm front. Confidence: Medium

It’s much warmer than normal again Thursday and Friday ahead of a strong cold front. Temperatures both days aim for at least 60 (70 isn’t even out of the question if things line up right). We can’t rule out showers either day, but chances are higher on Friday afternoon when the front actually passes through the region. Lows are mild Thursday night — in the 40s to near 50. Confidence: Medium

Colder weather moves in Friday night through the weekend. Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and seasonably cold on Saturday, with highs near 40. Increasing clouds on Sunday and we’ll have to watch the chance for some wintry precipitation potentially developing late. Chilly both Friday night and Saturday night, with lows in the 20s to near 30. Confidence: Medium

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

1/10 (→): Nothing on the horizon until next Sunday night, at the earliest.