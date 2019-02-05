

Juston Reynolds, 44, practices his BMX Flatland techniques under the Woodrow Wilson Memorial Bridge at Jones Point Park on Sunday in Alexandria, Va. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

9/10: Winter goes on vacation; spring is on location.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Becoming partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 60-65.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 37-42.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Highs: 45-50.

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Winter’s big hiatus continues for most of this week with warm 50s, 60s and, dare we say, 70(!) before a return-to-reality cold front hits Friday. We have some rain and showers to contend with Wednesday night into early Friday, but we should get enough dry periods to enjoy the seasonal timeout before winter returns this weekend. We need to watch a wintry-mix chance for Sunday night.

Today (Tuesday): Morning cloudiness and maybe an isolated early-morning shower shift toward partly to mostly sunny skies by midday and afternoon as temperatures surge into the low to mid-60s for another very comfortable day. Light and variable winds shift to come from the northwest later today. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: A few clouds are around as temperatures dip a bit lower into the mid-30s to low 40s range. Very light breezes blow from the north. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Mostly cloudy and cooler, but not cold, as temperatures reach into the middle to upper 40s to potentially the low 50s in spots. A slight chance of a shower late in the day. Winds blow lightly from the east. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Rain at times under mostly cloudy skies, with lows ranging in the 40s. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Thursday should sneak in some partly sunny skies after some morning showers/rain, with temperatures surging back into the 60s again with a shot at 70 for a high temperature. Partly cloudy and very warm at night with scattered showers and lows only in the 50s. Confidence: Medium

Friday is a “backward day.” We see morning high temperatures in the 50s to near 60 as a big cold front approaches. This front also triggers showers until its passage around lunchtime. Temperatures drop into the 40s by early afternoon, the 30s by the evening rush hour and then lows in the 20s to around 30 at night. Skies are partly cloudy with breezy conditions. Confidence: Medium

The weekend returns us to winter-level temperatures with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 40s on Saturday, and partly sunny skies with temperatures in the 40s on Sunday, too. Lows Saturday night under mostly clear skies could range from the mid-teens to the mid-20s. Clouds return Sunday night with a chance for mixed rain/snow by early Monday morning as temperatures range in the low to mid-30s. Confidence: Medium

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

1/10 (→): Watching a little wintry-weather worry for late Sunday night into Monday morning, but confidence really low. Could be just plain rain.