TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: Not chilly and not bad at all for early February, despite some PM showers, but still 15-20 degrees cooler than yesterday’s low 70s.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, chance of afternoon showers. Highs: 50s.

Tonight: Showers likely. Lows: Mid- to upper 40s.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, passing shower? Highs: Upper 50s to mid-60s.

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

We come back to reality just a bit today after yesterday’s glorious highs in the low 70s, although it’s still relatively mild, with some showers this afternoon into tonight. We’ll swing back warmer again tomorrow and Friday with a few more showers possible, then a cold front brings back the winter chill for our weekend.

Today (Wednesday): Partly to mostly cloudy skies put a damper on our spring fling, as low pressure slowly approaches from the west. We’re still on the somewhat mild side, though, with morning 40s rising to afternoon highs in the 50s. Scattered showers become possible during the afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Scattered showers seem likely this evening and overnight under cloudy skies. Meanwhile, temperatures don’t move around much, hovering in the mid- to upper 40s with light winds from the south-southeast. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Thursday): A passing shower remains possible, but most of the day should be dry with partly cloudy skies. Otherwise temperatures trend a bit warmer again, rising toward highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Could be a few light showers as yet another system approaches from the west. Mild flow from the south props temperatures up in the 50s with mostly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium



Looking like spring at the Lincoln Memorial on Tuesday. (John Brighenti via Flickr)

A LOOK AHEAD

A cold front approaches and moves through Friday into Friday evening. That means the chance of a few showers during the day, with highs near or past 60 early, then falling back through the 50s and 40s during the afternoon as winds pick up from the west-northwest behind the front. Temperatures continue to tumble Friday evening and overnight, bottoming in the 20s to near 30. Confidence: Medium

High pressure dominates this weekend with mostly sunny skies and much colder temperatures. Saturday stays breezy with highs only in the upper 30s to low 40, followed by Saturday night lows in the midteens to mid-20s. Winds should become light by Sunday, with highs again only in the upper 30s to low 40s. Confidence: Medium

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

1/10 (→): After the cold air returns this weekend, a bit of a stormy signal early next week, but nothing concrete at this point.