5/10: Damp with drizzle makes hair frizzle; not cold/not warm but milder than the norm.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Drizzly and damp, especially in the morning. Highs: 53-57

Tonight: Cloudy with a bit of drizzle. Lows: 48-52

Tomorrow: Chance of a morning showers, then clearing and windy. Highs: 60-66

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Cooler air at the surface is hard to dislodge over the area today, keeping temperatures stuck in the 50s. But with milder winds on Friday, a brief run into the 60s is likely. By Friday night through the weekend, it is back to the cold reality that it is still winter. Moisture arrives Sunday night/Monday but cold air struggles to hold strong enough to give more than a rain/snow mix.

Today (Thursday): Clouds hang over the area all day but showers are very light and scattered, making the nuisance of an umbrella a judgement call. Pockets of drizzle are more likely, especially in the morning. Winds are very light from the north, shifting to the south late in the day. Highs should hold in the mid-50s for most of the area but a late-day spike to near 60 can’t be ruled out. Confidence: Medium-High



Forecast high temperatures for Thursday from the National Weather Service. (PivotalWeather.com)

Tonight: Isolated sprinkles and patches of drizzle are possible through the night but, for most, just cloudy skies. Lows hold in the upper 40s to low 50s, with light winds from the south. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Friday): An approaching cold front leads to strengthening winds from the west under mostly cloudy skies. A band of light showers is possible around mid-morning, but it struggles to produce more than sprinkles as dry air surges in. Skies quickly clear in the afternoon, but since the cold air will be slow to arrive, much of the region should enjoy highs in the low to mid-60s. West winds gusting to 25 mph or higher in the afternoon are less enjoyable. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Cold air cascades across the area in the evening, with readings quickly falling from the 40s to the 30s and overnight lows range through the 20s. Northwest breezes remain brisk, resulting in wind chills in the teens by dawn. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Saturday is mainly sunny, breezy and cold, with highs for most in the 30s (and wind chills in the 20s). Calming winds overnight allow most areas to drop to the teens, but it’ll be in the low 20s downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

Clouds gradually increase across the area on Sunday, with highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s. Moisture streams in overnight and might produce some mixed precipitation late but amounts should be light. Lows are in the upper 20s to low 30s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Monday remains cloudy with light rain showers and occasional flakes possibly mixed in. Highs hold in the upper 30s to low 40s. Confidence: Low

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

2/10 (↑): Some storminess likely early next week but unless cold air holds stronger/longer than currently predicted, much accumulation will be a struggle.