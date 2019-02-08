

Peak wind gusts expected through 3pm (graphics for CWG by Pivotal Weather) (Graphics for CWG by Pivotal Weather)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

6/10: A little bit for everyone today! Early showers and warmth give way to blustery chill late-day. Even some sunshine helps end the week acceptably, despite wind.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Turning windy, chillier. Highs: Near 60, then falling.

Tonight: Continued blustery. Lows: Upper teens to mid-20s.

Saturday: Fairly sunny, breezy. Highs: 30s.

Sunday: Increasing clouds. Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Today we buckle up for a turbulent, changing day, as a strong cold front moves through and sets the tone (colder temperatures!) for the stretch ahead. Sunshine this afternoon and Saturday gets replaced by clouds late Sunday through Tuesday, when a couple wintry precipitation events eye the region.

Today (Friday): Morning may bring a few showers and the day’s high temperatures. Mid-50s north and west of town, mid-60s possible south and east of town—with the Beltway area in between. Skies slowly clear, and winds pick up—perhaps gusting above 30 mph. Blustery and chillier air moves in as the afternoon wears on. Wind chills around 40 degrees are possible by the commute home. A cold front moving through midday is responsible for all of this! Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Find those warm blankets and humidifiers again, as the cold air blasts in with wind chills in the teens to single digits, dry dew points perhaps dipping to near zero, and temperatures bottoming out in the low-to-mid 20s. Northwest winds may continue in the 15-25 mph range. Oof. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): It’s breezy and cold, but at least also partly sunny. Ranging across the 30s should do it for high temperatures, and readings feel more like the 20s all day, thanks to 10-20 mph northwest breezes continuing to blow. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Breezes may finally calm down but, with clear skies, temperatures could easily fall without any insulation “blanket” from clouds. Enough heat could radiate away, escaping from the ground to higher in the atmosphere, that mid-teens to mid-20s (downtown) are possible. We often see a large temperature range in the region on clear, calm nights. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Sunday: Clouds are on the increase, so enjoy any morning peeks of sunshine. Light southerly breezes may try to boost our temperatures a bit, since they’ll be blowing from our typically warm direction; but, we may only see upper 30s to low 40s for high temperatures. Confidence: Low-Medium

Sunday night: Overcast skies could produce some precipitation later evening into the night, and it may be a wintry mix with some rain. Temperatures slowly dip into the upper 20s to mid-30s (downtown) so it remains to be seen if any mixed precipitation can accumulate as ice, slush, or snow. At least it’s looking like a light batch of precipitation. Confidence: Low-Medium

Wintry precipitation remains possible Monday and Tuesday but forecast confidence and overall chances for wintry precipitation accumulation remain fairly low. Please stay tuned and check back this weekend. Monday morning may see a continuation of Sunday night’s coating of snow/sleet changing to rain showers. High temperatures reach the upper 30s to low 40s. Monday night into Tuesday could see another batch of rain mixed with snow or ice that then turns to all rain. Temperatures around the 32-degree freezing mark at night perhaps again rebound into the upper 30s to low 40s. Confidence: Low-Medium

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

2/10 (→): A couple things to watch: Sunday night/Monday morning (coating of snow/sleet possible). Also, Monday night into Tuesday (snow/ice?, then rain).