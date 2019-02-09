

Some fattening cherry blossom buds on the Mall are in for a rude awakening. (George Jiang/Flickr)

TODAY'S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

5/10: One of those days that looks nice from inside, but doesn’t feel that nice outside.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs: 33-38.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: Midteens to mid-20s.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds, snow or sleet shower late? Highs: Mid-30s to near 40.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

We got a taste of spring during the workweek, but that’ll just be a memory this weekend as the cold winds of February are back. There’s a lot of sun around today as well. Just don’t get used to it as we’ve got more precipitation on the way, and some of it is likely of the frozen variety.

Today (Saturday): Welcome back, winter! I know I’m excited. It’s one of those days that looks nicer than it feels. Skies are quite sunny from start to finish. Winds are strongest early and weaken with time. Highs in the 30s feel chilly throughout. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Mostly clear conditions are the rule through the night. Winds turn fairly calm as well. A good recipe for cooling, especially in the suburbs. Lows range from the midteens to mid-20s by daybreak. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): Clouds increase with time as the next storm system approaches the area. They’ll help cap temperatures in the mid-30s to near 40. We should stay dry during the day, but light snow or mixed precipitation is moving this way by evening, so a snow shower or sleet pellet before sunset isn’t impossible. Winds are light and variable. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Light snow or wintry mix is into the area as the evening progresses. This is generally quite light, but it doesn’t take much frozen to be an issue. For now it seems likely to try to start as a bit of snow before fairly quickly transitioning to sleet and freezing rain. Any accumulations would be along the lines of a coating or a bit more, but freezing rain may be the predominant weather type into the night. Lows are in the upper 20s and lower 30s, which means some slick spots are certainly a risk, especially north and west of the I-95 corridor, although even areas to the southeast may see some iciness. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

On Monday we’re sort of in between waves of storminess. There may be some wintry mix around in the morning, and if any precipitation is left during the day it may tend to turn to all rain. Heading into evening, the second wave is arriving and at that time we could see rain turn back over to snow or a wintry mix. Heading into the night, temperatures warm aloft, but it may stay cold at the surface. If that’s the case, freezing rain becomes a concern once again. The best odds of that are generally north and west of Interstate 95 for now. Lows are near 30 or into the low-and-mid 30s. Confidence: Medium

By Tuesday much of the local area should be above freezing, but there’s some question as to how fast the 32 line retreats north and west. It’s possible parts of our region continue to face icing into Tuesday, so we will need to watch it closely in closing. Highs head into the 30s to perhaps near 40 locally. Confidence: Medium

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

3/10 (↑): Closing in on a few shots of coating the ground, Sunday night and perhaps Monday night. Wintry mix more likely than much snow.