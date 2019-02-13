

A rainy Tuesday in Friendship Heights. (Rex Block via Flickr)

5/10: A gusty breeze, but overall not as cold as we’ve been, with some periods of sun (finally!).

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, breezy. Highs: mid- to upper 40s.

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear. Lows: upper 20s to low 30s.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, warmer. Highs: low to mid-50s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

The remainder of the workweek provides a nice break in the winter action, but don’t get used to it. After a less chilly but breezy day today and a noticeably milder Thursday and Friday, the weekend could send a pair of low-pressure systems our way, both with the potential to produce some accumulating snow or wintry mix. But confidence is too low to get into specifics just yet. We could then see a more potent storm next week.

Today (Wednesday): Another chance of icy spots early this morning across our northern suburbs, where temperatures may briefly bottom out at or below freezing, Otherwise, it’s a much-improved day compared with the past few, with finally some beaks in the clouds, although winds are rather breezy. We’ll call it partly sunny as temperatures rise through the 30s this morning into the mid- to upper 40s this afternoon. Those winds come from the west, sustained around 15 to 20 mph, with gusts near 35 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Winds gradually diminish this evening into the overnight, as skies become mostly clear. Lows are fairly typical for mid-February, in the upper 20s to low 30s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): Temperatures trend in the right direction as high pressure provides partly sunny skies. Afternoon highs should reach the low to mid-50s, with light winds. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies turn partly to mostly cloudy as a cold front starts to approach from the west. Out ahead of it, we’ve got a mild breeze from the south, keeping lows up in the upper 30s to low 40s. Could see a light shower by morning. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Friday features plenty of clouds with a few light showers possible as the cold front gets closer. The front probably doesn’t come through until late in the day, allowing highs to head up into the 50s to near 60. After the front passes, winds come from the northwest Friday night, dropping lows to the mid-30s to near 40. Most of the night should be dry, but a rain or snow shower is possible toward morning. Confidence: Medium

Saturday brings our next chance of snow, or a rain-snow mix, as low pressure is likely to track just to our south, but we’re not sure how strong or weak the system will be. A stronger system could produce a few inches of snow with temperatures held down in the 30s. But a weaker system might mix more with rain, allowing temperatures to rise into the 40s, with little or no snow accumulation. Saturday night lows fall back to the upper 20s to low 30s. Confidence: Low

Sunday is almost the exact same forecast as Saturday, as another low-pressure system tracks nearby. Just like the Saturday system, we’re not sure how strong or weak this one will be. The Sunday system could be more of a wintry mix, rather than just snow or rain. Again, the snow or wintry mix accumulation potential ranges from a few inches to little or no accumulation. Confidence: Low

Presidents’ Day sets up as a partly to mostly sunny and breezy day, with no precipitation to worry about as of now. Highs aim for the mid-30s to near 40, but with the wind making it feel more like the 20s most of the day. Confidence: Medium

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least an inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

4/10 (↑): Potential for two wintry systems this weekend, and maybe a stronger storm next Tuesday into Wednesday. Details fuzzy for all three.