

Blue skies seen high above the Dupont Circle metro station, Feb. 13. (Tim Brown via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: A sunny start warms the heart, clouds slowly return but no rain to spurn.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Gradually increasing clouds, light winds. Highs: 51-55

Tonight: Isolated showers possible late. Lows: 38-44

Tomorrow: Clouds diminish, breezy. Highs: 58-62

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Enjoy the relatively mild and mostly dry weather today and tomorrow as the weekend turns more wintry. Snow may be mixed with rain on Saturday or might even slip away to the south. That limits accumulation chances, souring the mood of snow lovers. And the damp chill all weekend long depresses those hoping for an early spring.

Today (Thursday): Sunshine should dominate early before clouds start spreading in from the west. The early sun and light breezes from the south should allow highs to peak in the low-to-mid 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: All of you romantics out for your Valentine dinners should stay dry despite the clouds. A few sprinkles are possible after midnight but most areas remain dry. Light south winds persist. Lows only fall to the upper 30s to lower 40s (mid-40s downtown). Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Friday): Any light showers should be racing off to the east at dawn and if all goes as planned clouds should break up and allow for some sun at times. As a result, much of the area should reach the upper 50s and lower 60s. South winds are a little gusty, taking the edge off the warmth. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Clouds quickly fill back in with winds shifting to the north as colder air filters across the area. Chances for rain potentially mixing with snow pick up during the predawn hours Saturday. Lows range through the 30s. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Saturday is likely to see rain and/or snow increase across the area. The cold air is borderline making it hard to tell if snow will dominate or if rain keeps accumulations minimal. There’s also the chance the bulk of the precipitation stays south of the region. For accumulation to occur, a perfect track is needed and that looks less likely than in previous days but the scenario is still on the table. (We’ll have a detailed update later today.) Temperatures should barely budge, holding in the 30s. Any precipitation should taper off in the evening but clouds continue to blanket the area. Lows should slip into the 20s across the area. Confidence: Low-Medium

Some sun is possible Sunday morning but some the next disturbance threatens afternoon showers (most likely rain) but possibly mixing with some snow in our northern areas before tapering off in the evening. Daytime highs should be mainly upper 30s to lower 40s and overnight lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Confidence: Low

Presidents’ Day (Monday) looks less challenging with mainly dry conditions and partly cloudy skies. Highs are expected to be upper 30s to lower 40s. Confidence: Medium

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

5/10 (↑): Three chances for snow (Saturday/Sunday/Wednesday) but actual accumulation is still a struggle with limited cold air. It’s not clear the recent up trend in this index will continue.