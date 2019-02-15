

The Tidal Basin is seen Feb. 7 in Washington. (George Jiang 2012 via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

8/10: Can nitpick, wanting fewer clouds, less wind. February 60s with bright-enough skies is pretty good!

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, breezy. Highs: 60s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows: 32 to 38.

Saturday: Rain/snow possible. Highs: slowly rising to near 40.

Sunday: Increasing clouds, showers late. Highs: upper 30s to low 40s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Get ready for a temperature roller coaster, and lots of grayness, plus some dampness. Clouds dominate this forecast, along with intermittent precipitation chances. Saturday’s snow may be our only accumulating chance, and it’s not that high, but stay tuned.

Today (Friday): High temperatures in the 60s are likely for the region. Other than a slight chance of a sprinkle or a quick shower early, clouds may break solidly for a time. Southwesterly breezes more noticeably stir our atmosphere near 10 to 20 mph. You may need a windbreaker or light jacket, especially early in the day. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: As a cold front comes through, clouds reestablish themselves. Breezes may actually lessen, but turn to blow from the colder west-northerly direction near 10 mph. A quick, light rain shower can’t be ruled out as the front passes through. Lows are in the 30s most spots. There is some chance light snow or light rain arrives by sunrise, although it should be light if so. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Saturday): Morning into midday is when we have the highest chance of seeing rain and/or snow across the area. We’re watching the track of this quick-moving disturbance carefully, but for now it seems there isn’t a lot of accumulation potential given a marginal air mass and much of the system staying south. Temperatures may stay in the low to mid-30s for the morning hours, but eventually they eye the 40-degree mark before sunset, which may be visible as clouds move out. Confidence: Low-Medium

Tomorrow night: Skies trend clearer, and we may see some good star shine. Northerly breezes also give us a break, dying down to about 5 mph. Chilly low temperatures are possible with this potential clear and calm scenario. Temperatures in the 20s are likely regionwide, with wind chills perhaps about five degrees less than what you might read on the thermometer. Bundle up again! Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Sunday: Sunshine early starts getting more and more filtered as clouds slowly increase. As the next quick-moving disturbance approaches by late afternoon, a few raindrops are possible. Even some snowflakes could mix in. No accumulation expected, with high temperatures still managing to get into the upper 30s to low 40s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Sunday night: A few cold rain showers could have a few flakes mixed in. This lasts perhaps into the early overnight or so. Clouds probably prevent many stars from shining through. Temperatures only drop at a slow pace after precipitation exits. Perhaps mid-30s downtown by just before dawn, with low 30s in a couple colder spots well north and west of town. Confidence: Low-Medium

It may stay fairly gray for Presidents’ Day (Monday) but also largely precipitation-free, as it looks now. High temperatures should reach the 40s throughout the region. Northwesterly breezes could kick up a bit, near 10 mph, as skies try to partially clear before sunset. Confidence: Medium

Clouds dominate for the most part on Tuesday, with a couple afternoon showers possible, too. Midday high temperatures should get into the upper 30s to low 40s. We’re keeping an eye after sunset for any rain that may continue as temperatures fall to around or below freezing (32 degrees) — especially north and west of town. Some icing is certainly possible at night and into Wednesday in those regions. Stay tuned and check back this weekend. Confidence: Low-Medium

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least an inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

3/10 (↓): Saturday is all that’s left in what once was three chances for some accumulation in the next week. And it’s looking wimpy.