

A gorgeous morning sky over the Washington Monument, Feb. 15. (Erik Cox Photography via Flickr) (Eric Cox/Eric Cox)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: Yeah, it’s not 60 degrees. But today gets bonus points for keeping the cold rain and snow to our south.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Becoming partly sunny by the afternoon. Highs: 38-42.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Lows: 24-28.

Tomorrow: Clouds increase, with rain or mix developing by evening. Highs: 36-40.

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Two storms pass close by the region this weekend, but both will disappoint snow lovers. The first storm system should scoot well to our south today, keeping us precipitation-free. The second system skirting through on Sunday likely provides some precipitation, but mostly cold rain that could mix with a little sleet or snow.

We’ll break for some nice weather on the holiday, before we turn our attention to a complex storm system poised to move into the region late on Tuesday. Just what falls from this storm? It’s impossible to say at the moment, but with moisture and cold air combining, it may end up presenting quite a disruption for the D.C. region.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Saturday): Clouds are a bit slow to break up in the morning, but skies should become partly sunny by the afternoon. A light wind from the north at 5-10 mph ensures that temperatures are much closer to the average for this time of year, with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Confidence: High

Tonight: Skies should be mostly clear, as the southern edge of a high pressure system wedges itself into our area. Temperatures fall below freezing area-wide, with lows ranging through the 20s. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Sunday): A cold but clear start to Sunday, before clouds quickly build in by the afternoon. Precipitation should generally hold off until after dark, with some isolated rain showers developing by the late afternoon. A brief period of wintry mix is possible, especially in our colder areas north and west of town. Highs are in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Rain may mix with sleet for a short time in the early evening, before changing to all rain for the remainder of the overnight period. Areas north and west of DC may hang onto the wintry mix for a bit longer, but eventually everyone should change to light rain. Lows in the mid-30s. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

There won’t be any weather issues on Presidents’ Day, as high pressure builds back into the region, providing us with mostly sunny skies and pretty nice day overall. Despite some gusty winds (10-20 mph) from the northwest, temperatures should still be able to rise into the mid-to-upper 40s. Confidence: Medium

Things really start to get interesting by Tuesday and Wednesday. The daylight hours should be just fine on Tuesday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 40s. By Tuesday night, a storm system will be approaching from the southeast, taking a track that would generally keep us on the warm side of the storm. However, a retreating high pressure system located over New England will be ideally placed to lock in some low level cold air, which may result in a whole heap of a mess as far as precipitation types go.

There is still too much uncertainty to give specifics, as Jason and Wes pointed out yesterday, but the likelihood of snow/ice/rain is increasing for Tuesday night into Wednesday. Confidence: Medium

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

5/10 (↑): The Tuesday/Wednesday timeframe looks like our next best shot at the white stuff, but serious questions about precipitation type remain.