* Winter weather advisory for northern Loudoun, Montgomery and Howard counties until 3 a.m. Monday | Winter weather advisory for southern Howard and Montgomery counties until midnight *

A weak area of low pressure will pass through tonight, bringing a wintry mix that changes to just plain rain overnight. A winter weather advisory was posted for those locations that typically hang on to cold air longer in these situations, enhancing the risk of icy spots developing. The holiday weekend ends with some sunshine, warmer temperatures and gusty northwest winds, before we turn our attention to the next storm on Wednesday.

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options

Through tonight: Light precipitation will continue to fill in around the region tonight. Above-freezing temperatures in and around Washington/Interstate-95 will ensure that the precipitation falls as rain, with some sleet possibly mixing in at the onset. Locations further north and west of the District (in the areas with the winter weather advisory) will probably experience an extended period of sleet/freezing rain, resulting in secondary streets and surfaces becoming a bit icy for a time. All of us eventually switch to a light rain overnight. Low temperatures holding steady in the mid- to upper 30s, with a light south wind at 5-10 mph.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.



Sunrise over the District from inside the Lincoln Memorial. (Joseph Gruber/Flickr) (Joseph Gruber /Joseph Gruber)

Tomorrow (Presidents’ Day): Scattered rain showers should quickly push offshore in the morning, and mostly sunny skies will develop by the afternoon. Winds will become rather strong out of the northwest (15-20 mph), with isolated gusts up to 40 mph. Despite the cold wind direction, temperatures will rise into the mid- to upper 40s. Partly cloudy, cold and windy tomorrow night, with lows in the mid- to upper 20s and winds out of the northwest at 10-20+ mph.

See Brian Jackson’s forecast through next week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.