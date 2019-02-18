

Sunrise in Washington, Feb. 5. (Gary House via Flickr)

6/10: The sunshine is well-timed with the holiday, but subtract a couple points for a nagging wind.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Becoming mostly sunny, windy. Highs: 45-49.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy, and colder. Lows: 25-30.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Highs: 39-44.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Enjoy the dry, seasonal conditions the first two days this week, because conditions go downhill quickly Wednesday. A sloppy winter storm is likely to deliver a mix of accumulating snow, ice and rain. We may catch a quick breather from precipitation the second half of Thursday into Friday but the weekend brings the next stormy wave, probably in the form of rain.

Today (Monday): The disturbance from overnight scoots away allowing clouds to move off and sunshine to emerge. It’s not a bad afternoon to be out and about but the wind is an annoyance — sustained at 10 to 20 mph, with some gusts over 30 mph from the northwest. That makes highs of 45 to 50 feel closer to 40. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Breezy and cold — though winds do ease as the night wears on. Lows range from the mid-20s in our colder areas to near freezing. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): The calm before the storm. Skies are partly to mostly sunny with highs 39 to 44. Winds are light from the north. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Clouds increase with snow and/or sleet developing during the predawn hours. Lows range from the upper 20s to low 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Accumulating snow is likely Wednesday morning, possibly mixing with sleet toward midday. In the afternoon, the snow should transition to sleet and then freezing rain except plain rain in our milder areas from downtown to the south and east. Highs range from 30 to 35. Freezing rain in our colder areas Wednesday night, with possible significant ice buildup. Elsewhere, freezing rain should transition to plain rain. Temperatures hold steady in the low-to-mid 30s. Confidence: Medium

Some rain could linger into Thursday morning before partial clear in the afternoon. Highs climb into the 40s, except possibly 50 or so south and southeast of town. Partly sunny on Friday and a nice break between storms. Highs range from 45 to 50. Increasing clouds Friday night with a chance of rain toward Saturday morning — as temperatures fall from 35 to 40. Confidence: Medium

The weekend is unsettled with intervals of rain. It won’t rain the whole time, but there’s no clear window out this far that we can safely say will be dry. Highs should mostly be in the mid-40s to around 50 with lows around 40. Confidence: Low-Medium

7/10 (↑): Unless forecasts shifts markedly, at least a couple inches of snow Wednesday is reasonably likely before a wintry mix.