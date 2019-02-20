* Winter storm warning for most of the area today | Winter weather advisory for Southern Maryland | School closings and delays *

Key points

Snow moves in from the south and west around 4 to 6 a.m. and is moderate to heavy at times this morning, with reduced visibility and hazardous roads.

The snow should accumulate at least a few inches during the morning hours, with 2 to 4 inches expected in the immediate metro area, 3 to 6 as you head north and west of the Beltway, and 1 to 3 as you head south and east of the Beltway. A heavier initial burst or a later-than-anticipated changeover to sleet could exceed these totals, while a lighter initial burst or earlier changeover to sleet could fall short of these totals (see snowfall forecast map below).

The snow should change to sleet in the midday period as warmer air arrives at the mid-levels of the atmosphere. The exact timing of this transition is uncertain, but our best guess is around 10 a.m. to noon, from south to north. The precipitation may become lighter for a time as this happens.

A period of freezing rain is possible during the midafternoon into early evening, except as you head south and east of the Beltway, where precipitation should change to plain rain. Freezing rain could glaze trees and cause some power outages, especially north and west of the Beltway (see ice potential map below).

Precipitation should change to rain area-wide from south to north during the late afternoon into evening, as temperatures rise above freezing. But residual school delays and maybe some closings are possible Thursday, especially to the north and west of the District.

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

5/10: Enjoy the snow this morning, before it turns into a sloppy mess of sleet and rain this afternoon.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Accumulating snow, then ice to rain. Highs: Low 30s.

Tonight: Evening rain, freezing rain north and west. Lows: Low-to-mid-30s.

Tomorrow: Early shower? Becoming partly sunny. Highs: Upper 40s to mid-50s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Despite some uncertainty about exact snow accumulations — and exactly when this morning’s snow will change to sleet, and then possibly freezing rain, and then rain — the overall impact of this storm is not really in doubt. Hazardous road conditions are likely through the morning hours, with gradual improvement from south to north later this afternoon into the evening. But that’s only after a period of sleet and freezing rain covers parts of the area, mainly north and west of D.C., with a glaze of ice in time for what’s left of an afternoon commute. The worst icing and potential for scattered power outages is north and west of the Beltway.

Today (Wednesday): Snow comes down in moderate to heavy amounts at times, possibly mixing with sleet, with at least a few inches accumulating through the morning hours (see snowfall forecast map below). The snow should be heavy enough to cause hazardous road conditions, with temperatures in the mid-20s to low 30s (from northwest to southeast). We expect the snow to change to sleet from south to north around 10 a.m. to noon, with the precipitation perhaps letting up a bit during that time. A period of freezing rain is then possible midafternoon into early evening, mainly from around the Beltway toward points north and west, with plain rain to the south and east. Confidence: Medium-High



Predicted snow amounts on Wednesday. (Capital Weather Gang)



Forecast ice accumulation for Wednesday. (CWG)

Tonight: Freezing rain and sleet should change to plain rain from south to north during the late afternoon into evening as road conditions gradually improve, with areas north and west of the Beltway holding on to icy conditions the longest (see ice potential map above). Everyone should be above freezing before midnight, except our far northern and western suburbs, which may hover right around freezing. The rain ends overnight with temperatures in the mid-30s. Confidence: Medium

For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend …

Tomorrow (Thursday): Some residual school delays and closings are possible. But overall, it’s not bad for the day after a winter storm. After a cloudy start and maybe a lingering early-morning shower, skies turn partly sunny by afternoon as highs reach the upper 40s to mid-50s. Just a bit of a breeze from the west-northwest. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: High pressure builds in from the west, although a passing shower is possible. We should stay partly cloudy, with lows in the 30s and light winds. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Just a slight chance of a shower during the day on Friday, with partly cloudy skies and highs near 50, as high pressure should hold off a system lurking to our southwest. Shower chances increase Friday night as lows fall back to the 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Rain is likely Saturday into Saturday night, with highs in the 40s and temperatures remaining fairly steady through the night. Still a chance of showers Sunday morning, but then milder and breezy by afternoon as highs aim for the milder 60s. Confidence: Low-Medium

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

9/10 (→): At least a few inches of snow are expected across much of the area this morning. Next chance of anything wintry looks like at least a week from now.