TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: It’s the calm after the storm — no precipitation of any form.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Clouds decrease some. Highs: 48 to 52.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with late-night sprinkles or light rain possible. Lows: 32 to 36.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a chance of rain in southern areas. Highs: 45 to 49.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Beware of some lingering slushy spots this morning, but the sun gradually reappears and some melting is on the agenda today. The sunny break is short-lived as clouds return Friday and a steady stream of showers arrives Saturday. Sunday is the glimmer of hope for spring lovers, with showers ending, skies clearing and highs in the 60s!

Today (Thursday): A few slick spots are possible in our region’s cold pockets early on, but mostly just some slushiness lingers. Clouds should break up by midday but are unlikely to disappear. Highs range from the upper 40s to low 50s, melting away a good deal of Wednesday’s snow. Winds from the northwest are on the light side. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Clouds slowly sneak back in the evening, and there is a slight chance for a sprinkle or a little light rain before dawn. Lows fall to the low to mid-30s. Winds are light from the northwest. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Friday): Glimpses of the sun are possible, but clouds rule the day. Showers should mostly remain to our south, but they will be close enough that some of our southern suburbs could get damp. Winds are mainly calm. Highs hold in the mid- to upper 40s, about normal for the date. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Clouds thicken, and some of those showers to our south are likely to start skirting across the area late at night. Lows are mainly mid-30s, with freezing rain risks mainly confined to Maryland’s far northwest. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Saturday is likely to be wet from start to finish as a literal stream of moisture arcs over the area. Most of the time, the showers should be light, but occasional moderate rain is possible. Given the persistence of the showers, it is likely that much of the area could pick up an inch of rain. Highs mainly in the low 40s make it just that much more unpleasant. Overnight temperatures hold in the low 40s as warmer air starts to creep into the area. Confidence: Medium

Showers are likely to end Sunday morning but exactly when is still up in the air, pun intended. Skies should clear in the afternoon as strong west winds dry things out. Best of all, highs should briefly spring up to the mid-60s, and maybe upper 60s if the clearing occurs faster than expected. Overnight is clear, breezy and dry. Cold air comes muscling back in, with lows ranging through the 30s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Monday is back to more-seasonable conditions, with highs in the mid- to upper 40s, but at least there are sunny skies to enjoy. Confidence: Medium

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least an inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

1/10 (↓): Ever so slight a chance for some snow next Wednesday. Otherwise, nothing out there for now.