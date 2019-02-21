High temperatures approached 60 in the city today, and it was well into the 50s even in places with deeper snowpack this morning. Those readings and an increasingly powerful sun really did a number on the snow hanging around today. Whatever has made it so far will continue to struggle, with temperatures largely above freezing through tomorrow.

Through tonight: Clouds increase this evening and into tonight. Some rain is possible in the period after midnight and toward dawn. It may be that most of this activity stays to our south, but from about the city south runs some risk of light activity by dawn. Lows are mainly in the 30s but could end up around 40 in the city.

Tomorrow (Friday): We’ll see a good deal of cloudiness through the day. Some rain is possible, as well. As with tonight, most of the rain should tend to stay mainly to our south. Clouds and a wind from the north-northwest help keep temperatures back a bit, compared with today, as highs mainly rise to right around 50.



A stroll through the snow along the C&O Canal in Georgetown on Feb. 20. (Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post)

Sun angle season: We’ve entered the time of year that the sun and warming average temperatures make it hard for snow to stick around long after it falls. Pushing about 10 degrees above normal today made for a particularly good example of such, as seen in the images below.

A break in the clouds over the Mid-Atlantic this afternoon shows yesterday's snow quickly starting to melt from central Virginia to Pennsylvania as warmer air moved into the region (from the #GOESEast satellite). See more: https://t.co/wsH9EhbHIW pic.twitter.com/5D6wt5SMLz — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) February 21, 2019

