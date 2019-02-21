

The capital region saw it all on Wednesday: snow, sleet, freezing rain and plain old rain. Two to four inches of snow was common locally, with three to six inches north and west, plus about one to two inches south and east. Then the ice.

This kind of wintry hodgepodge is certainly more common than an all-snow event like what we saw in mid-January. There are plenty of reasons for that.

General setup

We can start by blaming it on the mountains. Yes, the scenic Appalachian range about 30 to 40 miles west of the D.C. region. While the highest points in the region are no more than 3,000 feet in elevation (a bit higher in spots), this narrow, geographic barrier exerts a disproportionately large control over our region’s wintertime weather.

When a high-pressure area sets up over New England, it helps funnel subfreezing air southward, and the mountains act to channel the flow, damming it up into a dense, shallow layer. The freezing air layer gets stuck along the east-facing slopes and adjacent Piedmont of the Mid-Atlantic. This was a key precursor to our changeable, wintry day, as shown by the surface weather chart below.



At the same time the cold air was being established east of the mountains, a complex and sprawling storm system began brewing over the southern United States. This as low pressure off South Carolina, in particular, began circulating a flow of moisture-laden, oceanic air northward (heavy, dotted green arrows in above figure).

The moist air glided up and over the cold stuck east of the mountains, forming a thick cloud deck a couple thousand feet above the ground. All the ingredients were in place for snow and ice.

Cold air east of the mountains, shown by the heavy blue arrow, is historically a stubborn beast. The main way to get rid of it is a surge of warmer air from the south and east, which chisels away at its edges. In this case, it was not until noon Wednesday when a warmer surge of air aloft began to beat back the cold air intrusion.

Washington sat squarely in the middle of this tug-of-war. A degree or two either side of freezing can be the deciding factor between a rainy day and a day rife with ice and snow. Few major cities in the country routinely contend with this every winter.

Even our very best forecast models have a hard time predicting how soon the cold air will be displaced and how soon the surface temperature will crawl above freezing. Predicting the transition from freezing rain to plain rain is a low-skill prospect, and many times we just plain blow it. Getting this transition wrong, by even a few hours, can mean the difference between an uneventful rain and tree limbs crashing onto power lines.

These challenges definitely toughen forecasters around here.

Snow totals

So how much snow fell? The figure below is an analysis based on available data. For several hours in the morning, the snow fell at rates approaching or surpassing an inch per hour, especially to the north and west of the city. Final amounts varied widely across the region.



The heaviest totals, in a range of five to six inches, fell in the core of the cold air and at somewhat high elevation. On the edges of that area, snow totals were in the lower to four-inch range. That zone included much of the immediate area.

Some of the early-morning snow was concentrated in bandlike features. The strong contrast in temperature between Arctic air near the ground and warmer air aloft led to the creation of a narrow frontal zone in the lower atmosphere. As air converged and rose along this zone, one or more heavy snow bands developed and swept across central Maryland.

Predicting the timing and movement of these small bands is a challenge for snow forecasting. Weather models generally cannot resolve these features accurately a day in advance. These bands become the province of “nowcasting,” which is prediction in the heat of the moment.

Morning 'thump’ snow

Snow requires that subfreezing air extend downward from the generating cloud deck to the surface.

With the help of the following figure, we can see why it was snowing everywhere around Washington in the early morning. The right panel shows temperatures in the cloud layer — below freezing as far south as Fredericksburg and Charlottesville. The left panel shows the cold air near the ground, in the 2,000-to-3,000-foot layer above ground.



The shape of the cold pocket tells much of the story — a narrow tongue of subfreezing air was initially locked up firmly against the Appalachians (the axis of the mountains is shown by the heavy, black, dashed line). At this point, a forecast is relatively straightforward.

In other words, solid subfreezing air all the way to ground and snow was the result.

Snow to sleet

Around noon, things started to change. The low-level cold did not disappear, but the air in the cloud layers was warming above freezing over the area, as shown on the right side panel below.



That change was huge. But why did it happen?

The winds in the cloud deck freshened to nearly 60 mph, from the south (magenta arrows). Very quickly, the freezing line at this level was shoved north of Washington, riding the strong current of mild air.

In the clouds, precipitation formed as rain. Those rain drops eventually descended into the subfreezing layer (left panel). The cold air at the surface was starting to shrink and warm (thanks to milder winds from the southeast, nibbling away at its edges), but in its refrigerated core, over our area, the liquid drops quickly froze on their way back into colder air. This gave us sleet pellets.

Sleet changed to freezing rain

Any seasoned forecaster knows that these storms rarely proceed exactly as planned.

After a volley of sleet in the early afternoon, things quieted down — almost surprisingly so — across Washington. That is, the precipitation basically disappeared, for hours, save for intermittent spits of freezing drizzle.

It turns out that a narrow corridor of rainfall — much of it moderate to heavy — set up shop to the south of Washington, over central Virginia into southern Maryland. This precipitation axis is clearly shown in the radar image below.



Some of us theorized that this nearly solid line of convective showers robbed our region of the humid air needed to sustain widespread rainfall in the immediate area.

If it rained all afternoon over the Washington region, as some models predicted, I daresay some of our colder northern and western suburbs would have experienced significant ice issues, with several tenths of an inch of ice accretion, and the host of damage to trees and power lines that ensues.

Sometimes it takes a little good fortune. If any part of a winter storm has to “underperform,” it might as well be the nastiest part.