TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

3/10: A cloudy end to the workweek with perhaps a few showers. Could feel a bit clammy, but we’ve had worse.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Cloudy. A few showers or drizzle possible. Highs: near 50.

Tonight: Still cloudy. Slight shower chance. Lows: mid-30s.

Saturday: Rain becoming likely. Highs: 40s.

Sunday: Rain ends. Windy. Highs: mid-60s to near 70.

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Prepare for a little bit of a weather ride ahead. Gray skies and damp moments — especially Saturday into perhaps Sunday morning — should end with clearer skies and a taste of springlike warmth late Sunday. Next week starts sunny but windy.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Friday): Very cloudy. A couple of showers are possible most of the day, but particularly during the morning hours and in areas south of town. High temperatures should head to within a few degrees of 50. Light but steady northerly breezes and some drizzle may drive home the clammy feeling from time to time. Peeks of sun? Fingers crossed. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Clouds hang tough. A few showers are still possible but perhaps most so nearer morning. Low temperatures should hover in the mid-30s for the Beltway region, with upper 20s in outlying areas north and west. If any rain does fall, we may need to watch for a few slick spots in those regions. It seems most of the rain will hold off until after temperatures are back above freezing. Confidence: Medium

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast into next week.

Tomorrow (Saturday): Rain chances are on the rise hour by hour. The highest chance of dry conditions for any outdoor activities is right after sunrise. Showers and periods of rain may start light but become more moderate toward sunset. High temperatures probably stay stuck in the low 40s. Yuck. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Rain continues. A couple of heavier periods can’t be ruled out. Don’t traverse any water-covered paths, please, should you encounter any. Temperatures could rise a couple of degrees overnight but generally stay in the low to mid-40s range. Confidence: Medium



A mockingbird perches near the Kennedy Center on Wedesday. (huskerdont77/Flickr) (huskerdont77 via Flickr/huskerdont77 via Flickr)

A LOOK AHEAD

Sunday: Rain and showers may taper off quickly, but it’s unclear whether that will be in the morning or closer to midday hours. When it’s all done, about an inch or so seems likely area-wide, with more in some spots. Afternoon skies do look fairly likely to clear. Strong westerly winds near 20 mph — with gusts perhaps past 40 mph — may help clear out clouds and dry us out from rain. But remember this snowmelt and rainwater is moving downstream into bigger waterways, so we do need to monitor flood zones. High temperatures may spike into the mid-60s or even around 70! We’ll see if conditions come together to make this warmth happen briefly. Confidence: Low-Medium

Sunday night: It’s looking dry, clear but very breezy. Westerly winds may gust to near 20 mph. It should start feeling wintry again with dry, crisp air and wind chills perhaps dipping below 30 degrees. Air temperatures should bottom out in the 30s. Confidence: Low-Medium

It should be a somewhat seasonable Monday and Tuesday, and it should be precipitation-free. We’ll just have to watch if any floodwaters from smaller streams start raising the larger waterways. High temperatures should reach the 40s to around 50 throughout the region. They will perhaps be a bit warmer Tuesday. Northwesterly breezes should kick up to near 25 mph at times as well. Winds should die down on Tuesday, but we’ll see a few more clouds. Confidence: Low-Medium

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

1/10 (→): Not worth writing off a small quick-hitting midweek system. Precipitation may need to fall at night for much chance.