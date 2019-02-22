

A plane takes off from Reagan National Airport near dusk Thursday night. (Carol Jean Stalun via Flickr)

* High wind watch for Frederick County, plus areas north and west, Sunday afternoon into Monday morning *

It was a tranquil end to the workweek and relatively decent, if you don’t mind clouds. Precipitation that stayed to our south largely remains there into midday tomorrow or so, then it’ll move into this area for a while. By the end of the weekend, the big story is big wind.

Through tonight: Clouds remain numerous, although it’s not impossible we see a few breaks at times. Rain should continue to stay to the south, but a passing shower is possible in southern parts of the D.C. region. Lows range from near 30 to the upper 30s.

Tomorrow (Saturday): Rain is headed this way during the morning. It may make slow progress at first, but some raindrops are certainly possible by midday. Rain odds grow heading through the afternoon and into evening. Some could be moderate to locally heavy at times into the night. Highs are similar to today, perhaps a hair lower. Mainly mid- to upper 40s. Lows dip to the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Sunday: Showers may linger into the early morning. Storm totals of about 0.75 inches to 1.25 inches are likely to be widespread, with some totals possibly above that.

Any rain is out of here pretty quick, and clearing follows. Temperatures should head into the 60s across the area, and perhaps to 70. It’s also possible spots well north and west don’t make the 60s, depending on the timing of the frontal passage. For now, it seems to come late enough to favor the warmer scenarios. As it passes in the afternoon into evening, winds whip up. We’re talking sustained between 20 and 30 mph from the northwest, with gusts past 40 mph.

Wind gust forecast from the NAM weather model. (Capital Weather Gang and Pivotal Weather)

Windy late-weekend: The National Weather Service has placed Frederick County and places north or west under a high-wind watch starting Sunday afternoon. It also includes portions of the Blue Ridge Mountains to the south of that area. The NWS writes:

Southwest [winds] Sunday afternoon becoming west to northwest Sunday evening through Monday morning around 25 to 40 mph with the potential for gusts around 60 mph. The strongest winds are most likely over the higher elevations, above 1,500 feet.

These winds may lead to some damage, including power outages. Lower elevations around here are also likely to be quite feisty. Some gusts into the 40 to 45 mph zone seem possible, and a wind advisory is possible in closing.

