

Comparing snowfall across portions of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. (Capital Weather Gang)

Winter is waning. Depending on who you talk to and where they live, the season has been decently snowy or severely lacking.

The storm that dumped several inches of snow Wednesday on Washington pushed its winter total past its full-season average. A good chunk of the Mid-Atlantic coastal plain, including the Richmond area, is now near or above typical snowfall numbers for a full winter.

But along the Interstate 95 corridor from Philadelphia to Boston, it’s a sorry state of affairs for snow lovers, with amounts substantially below normal.

Want snow? Drive south.

Often, Washingtonians are on the outside looking in for snowfall by this point in winter. In many recent years, we’ve talked about the D.C. “snow hole” around this time. Not this year.



Snowfall compared to seasonal average. (Capital Weather Gang)

If you’re a snow lover in the D.C. area, it’s hard to complain too much. There have been six accumulating snow events, which is pretty close to normal. The snow has delivered even during a winter running about three degrees above normal. Usually for snow, you want it to be cold.

The biggest storm of the season dropped over 10 inches in the city on Jan. 12 and 13. That’s not an easy accomplishment any year. It was an odd case where the “jackpot” was in and around the immediate area, rather than our colder areas to the north and northwest. And it missed New York and Boston.

From Philadelphia northward, snow has been scarce all winter long.

Boston has made up some ground this month, its snowfall total ticking up from 2.3 inches to 10.5 inches. But its biggest snow event of the year is a measly 3.6 inches just a few days back. In New York, the biggest event of winter came in November, when 6.4 inches fell on the 15th. Since then, the Big Apple has managed only as much as 1.3 inches in any snow event.

The local numbers

Most of the Mid-Atlantic has seen snowfall close to normal or a bit above normal.



Snowfall totals in the D.C. area this winter. (Capital Weather Gang)

Washington’s snowfall to date (as measured at Reagan National Airport) is 16.6 inches, which is 1.2 inches above the full-season average of 15.4 inches. Dulles is now at 24.9 inches, which is 2.9 inches ahead of its full-season average of 22 inches.

Typically snowy Purcellville, Va., is one of the higher totals nearby, with 26.4 inches. Closer in, Damascus is sitting at 23.3 inches to date. Heading to the south and east, numbers fall off a bit — like the 13.7 inches in Waldorf, Md. — but they remain respectable for the area.

By the time one gets into northern Maryland, where averages are higher, the snowfall has been less notable. Most spots along the Maryland-Pennsylvania border are about two feet. It’s one of the only areas nearby that has yet to reach average snowfall for winter, but this area is also closing in on those numbers and generally has more time than the coastal plain to get more snow.

More snow to come?

In the immediate Washington area, we’re quickly running out of time for much more snow.

Although the city has seen accumulating snowfall every March since 2013, the final accumulating snowfall averages March 1 over the past 30 winters. Much like Dec. 5 snow, it may be that as soon as we get used to March snow, it disappears again for a while.



Pattern analogs suggest a cold start to March. It might not last long, though. (StormVistaWxModels.com)

As mentioned, places farther north have a way to go to catch up, but also a longer time to try. In New York, the final accumulating snow averages March 16. In Boston, it’s March 27.

With weather models and pattern recognition suggesting a cold spell settling into the country around the end of the month and into early March, this is certainly not the time to declare winter over. It does, however, appear that the colder pattern could be transient, so we might not have too long to go until additional snow risks become negligible and spring begins to take over.