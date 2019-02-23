* High wind watch for Frederick County, plus areas north and west, Sunday afternoon into Monday morning *

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

4/10: It’s a gloomy and eventually rainy day. But also, Saturday!

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Rain developing. Highs: Mid- to upper 40s.

Tonight: Periodic rain. Lows: Upper 30s to low 40s.

Tomorrow: Clearing, turning windy. Highs: 60s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

If you’ve got stuff to do outside, you don’t have much time this weekend. This morning features a window of sorts before rain arrives. Another may present itself tomorrow if you can handle some significant wind to go along with the sunnier skies developing with time. Plenty of rain falls in the middle, starting in the midday today and lasting until around sunrise or so tomorrow.

Today (Saturday): Rain is south and southwest of us to start the day, but it’s headed in our direction. We should see rain in some of the area by midday and moving into more or all locations during the afternoon. The heavier activity may tend to stay south through the daylight period as highs rise to the mid- and upper 40s before falling back a bit with rain. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Periodic rain remains likely through the night. We could see the heaviest rain of this event at times overnight, and lasting into the near sunrise period. It probably won’t rain nonstop, but you’ll want to plan on it if you are out. Lows are mainly in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Sunday): Rain may linger into the morning. If so, it’s scooting away pretty quickly. We could be looking at an inch or more in much of the area by that time. The main story for Sunday is wind. It’ll whip up as skies clear and a front starts rushing through. Highs make it into the 60s before the front passes and begins to deliver some cooler air. Winds reach sustained levels of 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon, which means some gusts over 40 mph are a good bet. Higher wind gusts are likely north and west of the immediate area. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Conditions remain windy in the evening and through the night. The worst winds may come during the day, but we stay up near 15 to 25 mph sustained, which should keep some gusts around 40 mph coming. Lows fall to a range of upper 20s to mid-30s. Confidence: Medium



The Wharf in Southwest Washington. (Joe Flood/Flickr)

A LOOK AHEAD

On Monday, skies are largely sunny and winds are still up. In fact, they probably increase again into afternoon with another period of sustained winds in the 20 to 30 mph range and gusts past 40 mph. With temperatures in the mid-40s to near 50 for highs, there will be an extra chill in the air. Confidence: Medium

It’s a similar story for Tuesday, except for considerably less in the way of wind. Skies are partly to mostly sunny, and temperatures might be up a little. Let’s say upper 40s to low 50s for now. Confidence: Medium

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

1/10 (→): Nothing looms, but pattern becomes more conducive later next week.