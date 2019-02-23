*Wind Advisory for entire region on Sunday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.*

A fast, but potent, storm system will drop some moderate to heavy rain across the region late tonight and into Sunday morning. Temperatures rise to near 70 degrees early Sunday afternoon, before a strong cold front passes through. Very gusty winds develop behind the front, prompting a wind advisory to be issued through Sunday night.

Through tonight: Light rain showers continue through the evening hours, becoming more scattered in nature after about 8 p.m. We should get a small break in the precipitation around midnight, before moderate to heavy rain moves back in the predawn hours. Temperatures will generally hover around the 40 degree mark, with a light east wind at 5 mph.

February morning at Congressional Cemetery. (Jim Havard via Flickr)

Tomorrow (Sunday): Widespread pockets of moderate to heavy rain in the early morning hours on Sunday, with some isolated rumbles of thunder not out of the question. Steady rain will taper to showers, pushing east of the area by noon, with partly sunny skies developing. Very warm, with temperatures spiking into the mid to upper 60s. Becoming rather windy, with a west at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 40-plus mph at times. Clear, cold and windy Sunday night, with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s and gusty winds out of the northwest at 15 to 25-plus mph.

It’s been very wet, but not very white: Here’s a shocker for you, it’s been a pretty wet winter. After the region just experienced the wettest year on record, it’s not very surprising that the trend has continued into 2019. All though to be fair, we aren’t talking about all time record numbers here. Through Friday, D.C. has received 11.55 inches of precipitation over the traditional winter months (December — February), just good enough to rank as the 25th wettest winter on record.



Top 25 winter (December - February) precipitation totals at Reagan National Airport. After tonight's rain, the winter of 2018-2019 will be moving up this list. (Via NOAA Northeast Regional Climate Center) (NOAA Northeast Regional Climate Center (edited by Greg Porter)/NOAA Northeast Regional Climate Center)

Of course, the above list includes all of the types of precipitation that can fall during the winter months, primarily rain and snow. So I got to wondering on this rainy day, how many winters from the list above overlap with the top 25 snowiest winters in D. C.? The answer was less than I thought.



Top 25 winter (December - February) snowfall totals at Reagan National Airport. The totals highlighted in orange as appear on the top 25 winter precipitation totals list. (NOAA Northeast Regional Climate Center (edited by Greg Porter)/NOAA Northeast Regional Climate Center)

Only six of DC’s snowiest winters on record also qualified to appear on the list of D.C.’s “wettest” winters on record list. So clearly, when we have a lot of precipitation during the winter months, it tends to favor a more mild pattern.

