* Wind advisory today from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. | High wind warning for Frederick County *

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: I can’t rate near or past 60 in February “below par,” but a lousy morning and roaring late-day winds certainly tempt me.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Showers ending, warmer & windy PM. Highs: Upper 50s to mid-60s.

Tonight: Mostly clear and very windy. Lows: Upper 20s to mid-30s.

Tomorrow: Gusty winds, cooler. Highs: 40s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Winds take center stage later today, tonight, and through much of tomorrow, with gusts near 40-50 mph at times. So, let’s all hold onto those car doors and shopping carts! Otherwise, once the showers end this morning, we’re looking at a briefly warm afternoon, before turning cooler tomorrow through midweek.

Today (Sunday): Mostly cloudy skies linger this morning as the last of the showers exit to the east by 10 a.m. or so, with temperatures mainly in the upper 30s to low 40s. Skies turn sunnier during the afternoon, though, and once they do, highs rise nicely to the upper 50s to mid-60s. But with the warm-up comes the wind, ramping up from the southwest by mid-afternoon, with late-afternoon gusts to near 40 mph from the west. Beware of dangling tree limbs, and hold onto those hats! Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Winds gust from the west near 40-45 mph during the night, as temperatures plummet some 30 to 40 degrees from their afternoon highs. Overnight lows range from the upper 20s to mid-30s under mostly clear skies. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Monday): Winds could gust near 45-50 mph through the morning, before diminishing a bit during the afternoon. And this time, we don’t have the warmth to comfort us. Despite mostly sunny skies, the cold air wins, capping temperatures in the 40s for highs. Confidence: Medium-High



The North American Model shows D.C. area wind gusts near 50 mph Monday morning. (Capital Weather Gang and Pivotal Weather)

Tomorrow night: Winds finally get taken off top billing tomorrow night, as they continue to slacken to less than 10 mph. But the lighter winds combined with mostly clear skies mean even colder temperatures, with lows dropping to the mid-to-upper 20s. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Some higher-level clouds may filter the sun on Tuesday thanks to strong upper-level winds. But the winds down here are light from the northwest. And high pressure should still manage to provide partly to mostly sunny skies, with highs in the mid-40s to near 50. Tuesday night lows dip to the mid-20s to low 30s. Confidence: Medium

A weak system approaching Wednesday may bring a bit more in the way of clouds, but ultimately we should stay at least partly sunny. There’s not really much other impact for our region other than the chance of a late-day shower mainly well south or west of D.C. Highs head back into the 40s. Confidence: Medium

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

1/10 (→): A surprisingly un-stormy stretch this week limits the likelihood of any snow.