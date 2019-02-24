

* Wind advisory today 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Monday 4 a.m. to 1 p.m. | High wind warning for northern Maryland *

Cloud cover and low-level cold air kept us well below the forecast high temperatures today. We will make a run at 60 degrees for a few hours this afternoon, before a cold front slides through and sends temperatures tumbling back into the 30s. But forget about the temperature roller coaster: It’s the gusty winds that will be the story over the next 36 hours. Late tonight and again on Monday morning, frequent gusts up to 45 mph will probably cause scattered power outages across the region.

[Strong winds, possibly damaging, to roar through Washington Sunday afternoon well into Monday]

Through tonight: Partial clearing this afternoon with temperatures quickly rising into the upper 50s for a few hours, before falling back into the 40s right after sunset. Westerly winds at 15 to 25 mph continue to ramp up throughout the afternoon, with frequent gusts up to 45 mph. Clear, cold and windy tonight, with lows in the upper 20s to mid-30s and a west wind at 10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph.

Tomorrow (Monday): We’ve got mostly sunny skies for the duration on Monday, but winds will remain rather gusty. Highs will top out in the mid-40s, with a northwest wind at 15 to 25 mph and gusts up to 45 mph. Wind-chill values will be in the 30s for much of the day. Winds will finally begin to back off somewhat by tomorrow evening, with mostly clear skies and lows in the mid- to upper 20s.

A windy Sunday in the east: We certainly aren’t the only ones dealing with gusty winds today. Check out some of the peak wind gusts from this afternoon. The source of these strong winds is an extremely deep low-pressure system moving north of the Great Lakes today.

Very strong winds are moving into central New York and Pennsylvania and western Maryland and Virginia and will continue to push eastward the rest of this afternoon and tonight. Here are some of the peak wind gusts reported as of 1:30 pm. pic.twitter.com/963BDHDC2A — NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) February 24, 2019

