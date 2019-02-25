

A mix of sun and clouds appear in a reflection of “The Conrad” on New York Avenue in Washington on Feb. 24. (angela n. via Flickr)

* Wind advisory until 1 p.m., except high wind warning for northern Maryland *

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

2/10: I detest the wind.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Sunny and very windy. Highs: 40-45.

Tonight: Clear as winds gradually ease. Lows: 28-33.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs: 44-48.

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

High winds rip across the region today but then we have three straight days of calm, unremarkable weather. Our next chance of precipitation comes Friday, most likely in the form of rain. It could linger into the first part of Saturday before cold, dry air funnels back in.

Today (Monday): The sun shines but winds howl, especially this morning. Gusts could reach 40 to 50 mph before easing back to 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Highs range from 40 to 45, but it feels like the 30s much of the day. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Winds continue to slowly subside overnight but are still rather gusty in the evening, registering over 30 mph at times. But by morning, gusts will be closer to 10 to 15 mph as low temperatures reach the upper 20s and low 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): This is a great-looking winter day. Winds are way down (gusts only 10 to 15 mph), the sun is out and it’s not too cold. Highs reach the mid- to upper 40s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: A few clouds, light winds and cold. Lows range from near 20 in our colder spots to the upper 20s downtown Confidence: High

A LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday and Thursday are both seasonably chilly winter days, but not at all unpleasant. Highs are in the mid-40s on Wednesday and in the upper 40s to near 50 on Thursday. Skies both days are partly sunny. Wednesday night is partly to mostly cloudy and cold, with lows in the 20s to around 30. Confidence: Medium-High

Light rain is likely late Thursday night into Friday, and it could mix with some sleet or snow at the onset. But temperatures are unlikely cold enough for any real slipperiness with lows in the mid-30s and mostly above freezing early Friday (but the exception might be in our colder areas well to the north and northwest). It’s chilly Friday, with highs around 40 to 45. Some light rain may continue Friday night, with lows near 40. Confidence: Medium

There may be some rain showers to start off the weekend Saturday morning, but clouds should decrease in the afternoon, with temperatures rising well into the 50s (maybe higher if the sun comes out early enough). Drying out and turning windy and much colder Saturday night and Sunday, with lows in the 20s and highs in the 30s to near 40. Confidence: Medium

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

1/10 (→): Can’t rule out a few wet flakes early Friday morning but it looks like the period around March 5-7 may be our next chance.