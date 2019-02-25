

A simulation of surface winds before dawn this morning. (Earth.nullschool.net)

Since Sunday, a powerhouse windstorm has unleashed widespread gusts of 60 to 70 mph over much of the Great Lakes region into the Northeast. Maximum gusts have even topped 80 mph in several mountainous locations. The highest winds have spilled into the urban corridor of the Northeast, with locations from Washington to Boston under advisories and warnings for wind Monday.

This huge wind producer is the same system that dispensed snow in Las Vegas and around Los Angeles while dumping a record three feet on Flagstaff, Ariz., before barreling across the central United States over the weekend. There, it spurred a deadly round of severe weather Saturday, before it rapidly strengthened into a wind-infused “bomb cyclone” Sunday.

Almost 100 million people were under high wind warnings at the same time late Sunday. Including new wind warnings and advisories Monday, well over half of the nation’s population has been impacted by this system’s hefty gusts.

These winds have toppled trees and left behind structural damage.

High winds can topple large trees. Here’s a fallen tree at Alder and Spahr in #Pittsburgh’s Shadyside.



Our @CityPGH Forestry Division is working hard to keep up with damage. Let us know, call 911 if a tree is blocking a roadway. pic.twitter.com/1dVnGvydgM — Pittsburgh Public Works (@PGHDPW) February 24, 2019

On Sunday, power outages climbed as high as about 750,000 from the Great Lakes to the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. On Monday morning, roughly 700,000 customers were without power, according to Poweroutage.us. Major outages were reported from Michigan to Virginia in the south and New York in the north, and could increase into New England, where the worst winds were just arriving Monday afternoon.

On Saturday morning, the low-pressure center in question was leaving the southern Plains, with a pressure just below 1,000 millibars — a modest cyclone by most standards.

But by late Sunday, the storm center was sitting north of the Great Lakes with a central pressure of 972 millibars, a much more formidable storm. Because the pressure dropped 24 millibars in less than 24 hours, it met the criteria to be considered a bomb cyclone. This rapid strengthening helped create a big difference in pressure over a large region, inciting the winds.

The National Weather Service’s Eastern Region has compiled quite the list of mega-wind gusts. Dozens of locations have surpassed 60 mph across many states. In most of the eastern United States, where trees are numerous, notable damage can occur closer to 50 mph.

Updated peak wind gust reports as of 11 am Monday morning. pic.twitter.com/LfnqBFxTIy — NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) February 25, 2019

Because the list above is so long, here’s a highlight of some of the highest official gust reports by state:

Snowshoe, W.Va. — 88 mph

Whiteface Mountain, N.Y. — 86 mph

West Jefferson, N.C. — 77 mph

Mount Mansfield, Vt. — 74 mph

Fairport Harbor, Ohio — 71 mph

Shady Grove and Wintergreen, Va. — 70 mph

Latrobe, Pa. — 66 mph

Hagerstown, Md. — 62 mph

At the very highest elevations this morning, Grandfather Mountain, N.C., saw a record-breaking gust to 124 mph. Mount Washington in New Hampshire has seen gusts to at least 144 mph, and has spent most of the day with sustained winds over 100 mph.

As high-wind warnings remain in effect from Washington to Boston and much of the interior Northeast, it is likely we will see changes to the maximum winds by state before Monday is over. A location near Hyattsville, Md., reported a 63-mph gust early this morning, which may bump Hagerstown’s 62 mph off the top spot for Maryland. In the New York City region, Bayville on the Long Island Sound recorded 66 mph before dawn, and those kinds of gusts translate to New England for today.

All this wind has caused quite a stir on the Great Lakes.

LAKE ONTARIO WAVE FORECAST. Wow! One computer model, valid 4am Monday, showing 25-27 foot waves eastern half of the lake. Even if that's 25% too high, that's still near 20 footers = damage. pic.twitter.com/jimLgpZv6b — Wayne Mahar (@WayneStormWatch) February 24, 2019

This storm has created ideal conditions for the generation of giant waves, particularly on the eastern Great Lakes, which have been whipped into a literal froth.

Storm warnings were issued for all of the Great Lakes on Sunday into Monday. On Lake Superior, conditions were similar to those which famously sunk the freighter SS Edmund Fitzgerald.

On Monday, the easternmost body in the Great Lakes, Lake Ontario, was slated to see waves as high as 26 feet or higher, and the scenes resembled those out of “The Perfect Storm.”

These angry seas have done more than just whip up whitecaps. Feisty gusts and vigorous waves have also caused ice to pile up in some spots.

On the eastern shore of Lake Erie, around Niagara, ice heaves were a common sight Sunday. Some of these ice mountains towered as high as a small building. And despite the size and weight of the ice, it piled up in a surprisingly fast and intense fashion.

While damaging gusts continue to impact the northeastern United States on Monday, the storm system responsible for them is moving farther away to the northeast. A calmer high-pressure system building in behind it promises to deliver a return to conditions that are much more peaceful by Tuesday.