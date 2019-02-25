

Denise Carter feeds seagulls at Oronoco Bay Park in Alexandria on Monday. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

Strong winds delivered cool and dry air to the area throughout the day. Despite temperatures in the 40s to about 50, wind chills remained in the 30s most of the time. That sun is getting stronger, but it can have trouble battling a chilled wind. Those gusts are about to wane significantly, and they’re mostly a memory by tomorrow.

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options

Through Tonight: Skies stay mostly clear into the evening and overnight. We may eventually see some more clouds stream in as we get toward dawn. It’s a seasonably cold night, with lows in the 20s most spots. A range from about 20 well north and west to about 30 downtown should do it. Winds are still around 15 to 20 mph with gusts near 40 mph early evening, subsiding to about 5 to 10 mph by dawn.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): We’ll see more in the way of cloudiness than today, but there should also be plenty of sunshine. Highs rise to within a few degrees of 50. Winds are out of the northwest about 5 to 15 mph, with higher gusts.

See Jason Samenow’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Local winds: We saw hefty gusts in our area, in addition to the widespread damaging winds across the Great Lakes and Northeast. A sampling of the heftiest gusts locally include the following:

Hyattsville — 63 mph

Silver Spring area (D.C./Md. line) — 60 mph

Upper Marlboro — 59 mph

Germantown — 58 mph

Dulles — 58 mph

Leesburg — 58 mph

Numerous other wind damage reports also came in across the region, including a number in the District, such as a tree down across Rock Creek Parkway near the National Zoo.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.