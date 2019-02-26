

A windy day on Lake Anne in Reston, Va., on Monday. (Kit Case via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: Wind winding down.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny. Highs: 45 to 50.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 25 to 32.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Highs: 43 to 48.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

After a windy start to the week, our weather calms down for a few days with seasonably cool conditions. But then the next storm system complicates the weather late Thursday into Friday. We could see some snow or mixed precipitation before milder weather and rain late Friday into Saturday.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Today): Light winds are a welcome relief. Partly sunny skies elevate highs into the mid-40s to about 50. This air mass is really dry with very low humidity today, but light breezes from the northwest are far more manageable than Monday. Confidence: High

Tonight: A few clouds around, with lows in the mid-20s to low 30s. Light winds from the north and northeast. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Partly sunny and slightly colder, with highs ranging through the 40s, along with very light breezes from the east and south. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with lows in the 30s. Confidence: High

A LOOK AHEAD

Thursday sees variable sky conditions from partly sunny to partly cloudy as temperatures edge up through the 40s to maybe around 50. Thursday night turns cloudy, with rain and snow chances arriving late at night and into the early-morning hours. The dominant precipitation type depends on whether the main low pressure tracks farther north (rain) or south (snow), and we will need to watch this closely as lows range from the upper 20s to mid-30s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Friday finds morning mixed precipitation giving way to just cloudy skies for most of the days as highs lift through the 40s. Light rain or showers return Friday night as temperatures hold mainly in the 40s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Early weekend rain looks likely under Saturday’s cloudy skies as highs reach into the 50s ahead of a cold front. Some clearing is possible by later in the afternoon, but then Saturday evening to night turns windier and colder, with lows in the 20s to low 30s. Sunday aims for mostly sunny skies but colder as highs range in the 30s to low 40s. Confidence: Medium

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least an inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

2/10 (↑): A slight shift in the forecast for Thursday night’s system somewhat increases chances for some snow into early Friday.