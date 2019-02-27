

Blue skies stretch over 13th Street NW in Washington on Monday. (Rex Block via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: A calm day, but not quite warm enough and a few too many clouds to score any higher.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs: mid-40s.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: 30s.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Highs: mid-40s to near 50.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

We’ve got a relatively quiet weather pattern today and tomorrow, in stark contrast to the snow, sleet, rain and wind we saw during the past week. However, the action resumes with the chance of a light wintry mix Thursday night into Friday morning, more rain likely on Saturday, and then snow possible Sunday night into Monday. In like a lion?

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Wednesday): Kind of a ho-hum weather day, with no strong high or low pressure in control. Temperatures rise from the upper 20s and low 30s this morning toward afternoon highs in the mid-40s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds are fairly light from the east and southeast at about 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-HIgh

Tonight: First off, that sunset time is getting later and later, now within a minute of 6 p.m. for most of the DMV. Otherwise, skies stay partly to mostly cloudy through the night, as lows fall back into the 30s. Notably, dew points rise into the upper 20s to near 30, which means the air won’t be as dry as the past couple of days. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Thursday): Higher pressure overhead should keep us dry, with partly sunny skies. Temperatures trend a little warmer with highs in the mid-40s to near 50. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies turn mostly cloudy as low pressure passes mainly to our south. We could see a light wintry mix here on the outskirts of that system, as lows drop into the 30s. A light accumulation and a few slick spots are possible toward morning, mainly north and west of Washington. Confidence: Low-Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

A light wintry mix remains possible Friday morning, with a light accumulation and a few slick spots still possible, again mainly north and west of the District. Clouds hang around Friday afternoon with highs in the low to mid-40s, followed by Friday night lows near 40. Confidence: Low-Medium

The weekend is looking somewhat similar to this past weekend, with some rain possible Saturday and highs near 50, and then a drier and breezy Sunday with cooler highs near 40. Although now we’re looking at another chance of snow Sunday night into Monday. Confidence: Low

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

3/10 (↑): A light wintry mix is on the table Thursday night into Friday morning and might be just cold enough for a little accumulation. And now there’s another snow chance Sunday night into Monday.