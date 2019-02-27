

A pedestrian heads down an escalator at the Navy Yard-Ballpark Metro station on Tuesday in Washington, D.C. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

Despite sunshine this morning, clouds dominated our day. Without the increasingly strong sun helping warm things up, temperatures were stuck around 40 for highs in most spots.

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options

Through tonight: It’s cloudy this evening, but clearer skies aren’t far off to the southwest. The clouds should tend to break overnight. It could be slow. Lows are around 30 in the coldest spots north and west to the mid-30s or so downtown.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Thursday): We should see skies that trend at least partly cloudy, possibly sunnier. Highs should head to the mid-40s or so. We could head toward 50 if there’s enough sun. Winds are light from the east and southeast.

See Dan Stillman’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Fog days of February: Houston is doing its best San Francisco impression.

Dense fog continues across the Lone Star State this #HumpDay. Look at this view from a balcony high above in Houston. Yikes! #txwx pic.twitter.com/s0aBqXkyLj — Meredith Garofalo (@GarofaloWX) February 27, 2019

Fog is fairly common along the Gulf Coast this time of year as cool air mingles with warmer waters offshore. Nonetheless, this foggy day has been particularly hard to see through.

Visibility at Bush Airport (IAH) has been 1/16 of a mile for the last 7+ hours. pic.twitter.com/QtjVpefHxP — Matt Lanza (@mattlanza) February 27, 2019

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.