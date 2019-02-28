

Cherry blossom buds seen on Feb. 26, 2019, at the Tidal Basin in Washington. (Carol Jean Stalun/Flickr)

Winter hasn’t walked off the stage quite yet. March starts Friday, and we may already have a small coating of snow to talk about.

Then a massive cold front hits Sunday, followed by some reinforcements that should keep the snow talk continuing much of next week.

March quick look

Temperatures: A very cold first week, but then a warmer middle and/or late month should yield a normal to slightly warmer-than-normal March overall.

Snow: Favoring above-average snowfall, with the normal being 1.3 inches.

Precipitation: Above-average again, just like January and February. The March average is 3.48 inches.

Discussion

A big cold outbreak dominates the first week of March in the Midwest, the South and the East, with temperatures projected to be well below normal:



Powerful cold outbreak for first week of March

The combination of a cold start and an active weather pattern *should* favor more snow chances not just Friday but perhaps again toward late next week or next weekend.

If we get some March snow, it would fit the recent pattern. March has seen a pickup in snow accumulation in the 2010s compared with the 2000s.

Look at the decade-to-decade differences:



NOAA (NOAA/NOAA)

The extended-range models favor the cold pattern shifting back westward by the middle third of March, so that the East Coast warms up again to offer some early spring flavors at times.

Here is the average of the past five days of NOAA CFS model runs for the March temperature differences from normal and you can see the cold focus on the central United States:



CFS March temperatures (NOAA/NOAA)

The NOAA CFS model also shows the pattern staying wet:



NOAA (NOAA/NOAA)

The warm-and-wet theme has been quite prevalent this winter, and part of that is owed to the current and continuing El Niño pattern in the central tropical Pacific.

Various long-range climate models favor the warmer-than-normal waters in the central tropical Pacific that defines El Niño to persist into spring and summer and even continue through fall.



NOAA, IRI (NOAA, IRI/NOAA, IRI)

What that means for Washington is that the pattern is likely to stay wet.