Update, 4:45 p.m.: Frederick County (Md.) schools have already decided to delay opening by two hours on Friday. For the latest school delay updates, follow this link: School closings and delays for March 1

Snow and mixed precipitation is likely in the Washington region Thursday night into early Friday, but — especially from downtown Washington and to the south — it may not amount to a whole lot.

Winter weather advisories are in effect, and it’s certainly possible that roadways could turn slick early Friday, particularly in our colder areas north and west of the Beltway. It’s in the counties that encompass these colder areas where school delays and closings are a possibility.

Elsewhere, roads may end up more wet than white, but we can’t rule out slush buildup in heavier bursts of snow and/or sleet.

Schools have been proactive in making early delay and closing decisions this year (the evening before), but this may be a case where it’s to their advantage to assess conditions around 4 a.m. Friday before making a call. That’s around when conditions will be worst, so it will be a fair gauge as to whether a delay or cancellation is warranted.

Precipitation should be tapering off and exiting the region after about 7 a.m., with conditions improving.

We think counties adjacent to the District and to the north have at least a 50 percent chance for a delay but not a lot more than that. As you head into our western and northernmost counties, the odds climb to 60 percent or so, with a 40 percent chance of closing.

Montgomery County has a half-day Friday, so it will either open on time or close altogether. Tough call! We think it will open.

As for the federal government, we lean toward it opening on time, but there’s a chance of an unscheduled leave/telework option and a remote chance it implements a delay.